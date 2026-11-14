Actor Ko Kyung-pyo caught drink driving after crash in Seoul

South Korean actor Ko Kyung-pyo is under police investigation after a drink-driving crash in Seoul's Mapo district, with his agency apologising for the incident.

South Korean actor Ko Kyung-pyo is under police investigation for drink driving after crashing his car into a street-cleaning truck in Seoul early on Nov 14.

Ko Kyung-pyo Faces Police Investigation For Drunk Driving

The collision occurred at around 3.30am in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, while Ko was driving his car, news reports said. Police officers dispatched to the scene administered a breathalyser test, which showed that Ko's blood alcohol concentration exceeded the legal threshold for licence revocation. Under South Korean law, drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher face licence revocation. Ko's exact blood alcohol level has not been disclosed.

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The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, including why Ko got behind the wheel after drinking. It remains unclear whether anyone was injured. According to Korea Times, the 36-year-old actor, best known for his role in the hit television drama Reply 1988, was found behind the wheel after the collision, which occurred at about 3.30am in Seoul's Mapo district.

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Police officers who responded to the scene determined that Ko's blood alcohol concentration was high enough to warrant the revocation of his driving licence. In a statement, his agency, CL&Company, apologised for the incident and said the actor acknowledges his wrongdoing. Authorities said they will investigate the exact circumstances surrounding the crash. The incident has drawn public attention given Ko's prominence in South Korea's entertainment industry, where he has gained recognition through television dramas and films.

Agency Apologises As Ko Kyung-pyo Responds To Scandal

We sincerely apologise to those affected by Ko Kyung-pyo's drink driving accident. We also deeply regret the disappointment and concern caused to all those who have placed their trust in him and supported him, the agency said in a statement. Ko, 36, launched his acting career in 2010 with the KBS drama Jungle Fish 2 and gained wider recognition for playing Sun-woo in tvN's popular series Reply 1988.

He has since appeared in a number of television productions, including Don't Dare to Dream, Chicago Typewriter and Love in Contract.