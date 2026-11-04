Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyeon-jin reunite in The Perfect Lie after 10 years

Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyeon-jin return together for the first time in a decade in the MBC psychological thriller The Perfect Lie, which premiered on Oct 30 and streams on Disney+.

Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyeon-jin are back together on screen after 10 years in the new MBC psychological thriller The Perfect Lie. The drama premiered on Oct 30 and airs on Fridays and Saturdays, and it is available on Disney+.

Actors Yoo Yeon-seok Seo Hyeon-jin Reunite

The long-awaited reunion took centre stage at a press conference in Seoul on Oct 28 to promote the series. Yoo said fans had waited years for the pair to work together again, making the project especially meaningful. The two actors previously won over audiences with their signature bickering banter in the 2016 ratings smash Dr Romantic.

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Yoo, 42, said the first days on set are usually nerve-racking or awkward, but this time he found himself thinking, Why is filming so much fun? He added that they know each other so well that working together was genuinely thrilling and exciting. Seo, 41, echoed that warmth, describing the drama as an exploration of the subjective standards people apply when deciding what to believe.

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The Perfect Lie is helmed by director Cho Young-min, best known for his delicate character studies in romance drama Do You Like Brahms? (2020) and coming-of-age series You And Everything Else (2025). The series marks the film-maker's first foray into high-concept suspense. The narrative kicks off when surgeon Min Joon-ho (Yoo) and elementary school teacher Kang Ji-seon (Seo) share a seemingly routine first date.

Director Cho Young-min Discusses Casting Choices

The following day they find themselves ensnared in a mysterious incident, and as their accounts of the night diverge, the series devolves into a tense psychological mind game that challenges the audience to figure out whom to trust. Cho explained his decision to cast Yoo and Seo as the two main anchors for the story by pointing to their ability to project contrasting dimensions within a single character.

He said the story needed actors who could embody two opposing faces, one you instinctively want to trust and another capable of concealing a lie. He was confident both could bring that duality to their performances.

For example, he said, Yoo is an adaptable actor who can instantly absorb and respond to direction, while Seo has such compelling emotional depth that you naturally find yourself wanting to believe whatever she says. For Yoo, a veteran of 23 years whose resume includes hits like Reply 1994 (2013) and Mr Sunshine (2018), the project serves as a commentary on how personal biases can distort reality.

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He said someone's truth can be distorted by their image, reputation or the judgments others make about them, and sometimes we end up believing those distortions. Those were the questions he kept in mind while filming, he added. Seo said the drama is fundamentally about lies, asking what criteria people use to believe a lie and, perhaps more importantly, what they want to believe. The story approaches those questions from many different perspectives, she said.

The Perfect Lie Faces Weekend Ratings Competition

Meanwhile, the series arrives amid fierce competition in the weekend television line-up. It enters a crowded field that includes SBS' hit medical drama Doctor X: Mafia In White, which has a peak viewership rating of 19.5%. Asked about the ratings rivalry, Yoo acknowledged the competitive landscape but expressed confidence that the show's distinct genre would help cut through the noise. He said competition across Friday-Saturday and Saturday-Sunday dramas is fierce, but their drama belongs to a different genre.

As a psychological thriller, he said, it invites viewers to pay close attention to the characters' subtle emotional shifts, psychological mind games and conflicting claims about the truth. He added that the suspense will leave audiences eager to tune in every week to find out what happens next. The Perfect Lie brings Yoo and Seo together a decade after Dr Romantic, reuniting one of K-drama's most beloved on-screen pairings.

With its focus on lies, memory and trust, the series aims to stand apart from the weekend ratings battle.