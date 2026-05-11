K-pop girl group Ive electrifies Singapore Indoor Stadium with Show What I Am world tour performance

K-pop girl group Ive returned to Singapore for their second world tour, Show What I Am, at the Indoor Stadium, showcasing a bolder, darker, and more mature concept while treating fans to an electrifying setlist of high-energy performances.

K-pop girl group Ive performed at Singapore Indoor Stadium for their Show What I Am world tour on Saturday (May 9). They previously performed in Singapore in 2023, but this time around, they showcased a bolder, darker, and more mature concept, contrasting their previous image.

The sextet treated fans to an electrifying setlist with high-energy performances. During the show, they dropped Singlish phrases and highlighted their main vocalist's vocal prowess, Gaeul's artistic take on solo performances, Rei's cuteness overload, and the group's evolving confidence and stage presence. The show concluded with a title track medley and a lively rendition of Bang Bang, revealing a dynamic and engaging performance from Ive





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Ive K-Pop World Tour Singapore Indoor Stadium Show What I Am Bolder Concept Dazier And Darker Stage Presence Emotional Performances High-Energy Singapore Dives Karaoke Moment Cuteness Overload Main Vocalist Artistic Take Solo Performances Stage Dynamics

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