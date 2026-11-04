Highlight to headline The Kallang Countdown 2027 in Singapore on Dec 31

Second-generation K-pop group Highlight will headline The Kallang Countdown 2027 at Stadium Roar on Dec 31, part of One Countdown 2027. The group promises older hits, recent releases and a mix of regional and homegrown acts.

South Korean boy group Highlight, formerly known as Beast, will headline The Kallang Countdown 2027 concert on Dec 31 at Stadium Roar. The four-member group consists of Yoon Doo-joon, Yang Yo-seob, Lee Gi-kwang and Son Dong-woon.

The news was shared through a press release today, Nov 4, by The Kallang. The concert will also showcase a mix of regional and homegrown talents, which will be announced subsequently. Highlight said in the press release: We are so thrilled to be returning to Singapore and to be a part of the celebration at The Kallang. To headline one of Singapore's most iconic countdown events is an honour, and we promise to bring incredible energy to the stage.

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Ticket Details and Member Access

We can't wait to celebrate with our fans as we ring in 2027 together! Fans can expect the group to perform a mix of their older hits and more recent releases at the countdown concert. Further details about additional acts and ticketing will be announced soon. The Kallang Kaki members will enjoy priority access to concert tickets, and patrons can sign up to be a member via The Kallang App.

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Full ticketing details, including ticket prices and sales dates, will be announced soon. More information about additional acts is expected later in November. The Kallang Countdown 2027 is part of One Countdown 2027, which will bring together New Year's Eve celebrations across Singapore, including in the heartlands. Information on the islandwide celebrations will be announced in late November.

Highlight debuted in 2009 as six-member Beast. They are best known for tracks including Shock (2010), Fiction (2011), On Rainy Days (2011), Shadow (2013), Beautiful Night (2014) and Chains (2025). After Jang Hyun-seung left the group in April 2016, the group moved from Cube Entertainment to be managed by Around Us Entertainment and changed their name to Highlight in 2017. Yong Jun-hyung departed from the group in March 2019.

Highlight Group History and Singapore Ties

Originally a six-member act, they continued as a quintet under the Highlight name before becoming a quartet in 2019. Their more recent releases include the 2024 EP Switch On and their sixth EP, From Real To Surreal, released in 2025. The group's history with Singapore stretches back more than a decade. As Beast, they held a fan meeting at Singapore Expo in 2011, followed by their Beautiful Show concert at the same venue in 2012.

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They returned for an Ordinary fan meeting at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre in 2015. After rebranding as Highlight in 2017, the group held a fan meeting at Changi Airport in 2018. That event was part of a celebration marking the fourth anniversary of travel retailer The Shilla Duty Free's operations at the airport. Highlight last performed in Singapore in 2024 as part of their Lights Go On, Again Asia Tour.

That September 2024 concert marked the final stop of their Lights Go On, Again Asia tour. The tour marked their 15th anniversary and saw them revisit fan favourites from their Beast days alongside newer material under the Highlight name.