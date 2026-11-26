Senior Minister K Shanmugam urges mutual respect and clear constitutional boundaries between Singapore's government, parliament, and judiciary to prevent institutional overreach.

Singapore Senior Minister K Shanmugam delivered a significant address on Thursday, November 26, emphasizing the necessity for the government, parliament, and judiciary to maintain strict mutual respect and clearly defined boundaries. Speaking at the closing session of the Global Rule of Law Conference, the minister stated that each institution must understand its specific limits to avoid overreach, which he described as a practice that often provokes negative reactions.

Constitutional Clarity and Institutional Roles

K Shanmugam asserted that the government holds the primary responsibility for establishing these boundaries through the Constitution and legislation. He emphasized that mutual respect must originate from the executive branch, requiring officials to fully understand and accept the rule of law. He added that while there may be overlaps in philosophical approaches between institutions, each must refrain from encroaching on the others' domains to maintain stability.

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The minister noted that without clear definitions of where one institution's power ends and another begins, the courts may be forced to decide questions with far-reaching policy consequences. He cited examples from other jurisdictions where courts have intervened in policy matters, such as mandating specific fuels for public buses or setting numerical limits on prison populations. Such interventions often arise when constitutions grant courts broad rights-protection roles without clearly defining the limits of judicial intervention in policy.

Leadership Continuity and Legal Tradition

Highlighting Singapore's unique legal heritage, K Shanmugam recalled how founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew provided tutorials on contract law to his Cabinet ministers. This practice underscored the principle that a small nation with no natural resources relies entirely on its reputation for keeping its word. The minister stated that this deep-seated respect for the law has been maintained by successive governments and is understood by all four prime ministers of Singapore.

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He further pointed to the considerable continuity in the leadership of Singapore's legal institutions since independence. Only four law ministers have served in this role, including the current Law Minister Edwin Tong, and only four chief justices have led the judiciary. This stability, according to K Shanmugam, has fostered an environment where the executive and judiciary can engage in productive dialogue while respecting their distinct constitutional roles.

Handling Policy Disagreements and Judicial Rulings

When policy objectives diverge from judicial interpretations, K Shanmugam outlined a clear protocol for the government to follow. He explained that the government must respect the court's decision if the judiciary interprets the law differently from executive policy. However, if the government believes the law requires modification, it must return to parliament to explain its position and seek legislative change through proper democratic channels.

Although he did not explicitly name recent contentious cases in his speech, the context highlights ongoing tensions regarding sentencing laws. The government recently proposed that jail or reformative training should be the default sentences for young offenders convicted of scam-related offenses. This proposal followed a September High Court ruling by a panel including Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, which suggested such harsh penalties should not be automatic.

Global Examples of Judicial Overreach

Internationally, K Shanmugam warned of the difficult consequences that arise when sensitive public safety issues are determined through court processes. He referenced a United Kingdom tribunal case involving the deportation of a Nigerian man jailed for false imprisonment. While the court applied the law correctly, the decision had broader implications for public safety and affected individuals who had no voice in the proceedings.

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The Singapore judiciary is currently celebrating its bicentennial, marking 200 years of the rule of law in the island nation. The conference at the Shangri-La Singapore hotel brought together chief justices, judges, lawyers, and scholars from over 20 jurisdictions. This gathering provided a platform for K Shanmugam and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to reinforce the importance of institutional balance in upholding the rule of law globally.