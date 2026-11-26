Senior Minister K Shanmugam emphasizes the critical role of the rule of law in Singapore's economic growth and social cohesion during the Global Rule of Law Conference 2026 on November 26.

Senior Minister K Shanmugam stated on Thursday, November 26, that the rule of law is the cornerstone of Singapore's economic prosperity and social stability. Delivering the closing address at the Global Rule of Law Conference 2026, he explained that these legal principles have been essential for attracting foreign capital and maintaining harmony among diverse racial and religious groups.

Legal Framework Drives Economic Competitiveness

The rule of law has enabled Singapore to thrive as an independent nation since 1965, according to Shanmugam. He referenced former Deputy Prime Minister Goh Keng Swee, who identified the rule of law and the sanctity of contracts as primary competitive advantages. These factors allowed Singapore to attract foreign direct investment despite lacking natural resources or a large domestic market. The country currently ranks second globally for foreign investment, surpassed only by the United States. Shanmugam noted that while legal certainty attracts investors, it must be supported by rational economic policies to be fully effective.

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Social Cohesion Relies on Legal Safeguards

Shanmugam highlighted that the legal framework also ensured Singapore's survival by addressing racial tensions and communist threats after independence. Laws preventing hate speech were implemented to stop social divisions from deepening and threatening minority communities. This approach contributed to a high level of public confidence in social harmony. The 2023 Gallup World Poll ranked Singapore first among 135 countries, with 92 percent of respondents stating it was a good place for racial minorities to live. Shanmugam emphasized that laws alone cannot force social harmony, requiring complementary social and economic policies to build a cohesive community.

Four Pillars Support Judicial Independence

Senior Minister K Shanmugam outlined four specific factors that underpin the effective operation of Singapore's legal system. These pillars include mutual respect among government institutions, clear institutional boundaries, necessary exceptions to standard legal procedures, and the protection of judicial standing. Regarding mutual respect, he pointed to the government's decision to address Section 377A of the Penal Code rather than leaving it solely to the courts. This proactive stance aimed to build consensus without getting bogged down in broad policy trade-offs that could delay resolution.

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Safeguards Maintain Trust in Legal Exceptions

Shanmugam explained that exceptions to the rule of law, such as preventive detention under the Internal Security Act, are balanced with robust safeguards. Detainees can appeal to an Advisory Board chaired by a Supreme Court judge, and the President holds the final authority to order release. This transparent approach contrasts with opaque detention practices elsewhere, helping to maintain public trust. Shanmugam argued that such exceptions, when accompanied by high public confidence and clear explanations, can paradoxically strengthen the overall stability and integrity of the rule of law.

Next Steps for Legal System Sustainability

Looking forward, the government must continue to invest in legal professionals and institutions to sustain this success. Shanmugam cited the need to protect public confidence in the Judiciary, referencing the importance of respecting court decisions regardless of personal disagreement. He emphasized that maintaining a strong legal system requires continuous commitment to excellence across all levels of the legal workforce. This ongoing investment ensures that Singapore can continue to leverage its legal framework for future economic and social development.