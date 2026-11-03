Kalle Rovanpera Returns to WRC With Toyota For 2027 Season

Two-time world champion Kalle Rovanpera joins Toyota for a partial 2027 World Rally Championship season alongside Ott Tanak, marking a significant return to the sport.

Two-time World Rally Championship titleholder Kalle Rovanpera has officially confirmed his return to the sport with Toyota for the 2027 season. The Japanese automotive manufacturer announced the strategic move on Tuesday, signaling a major shift in driver lineups for the upcoming racing year. This development concludes a brief hiatus that saw the Finnish star explore opportunities outside of rally motorsport. Rovanpera, who stepped away from the championship circuit in 2025 to pursue a career in circuit racing, will now rejoin the Toyota factory team. His return is scheduled to begin next year, adding significant star power to the grid.

Rovanpera Partial Season Return Strategy

The 26-year-old Finn will participate in a partial calendar rather than contesting the full season. This arrangement allows Toyota to field other high-profile drivers, including nine-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, in selected events. Rovanpera explained his decision in a public statement, noting that while he enjoyed exploring new challenges, he naturally began missing the specific demands of rally driving. The transition back to four-wheel competition represents a strategic compromise that balances his desire for variety with his deep-rooted connection to the sport. He became the youngest world rally champion at age 22 in 2022 before his departure last year.

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Team Structure And Driver Lineups

Toyota has reorganized its rally operations into two distinct teams, each utilizing different vehicles and driver combinations. This split structure introduces a total of six drivers across the new rules era. The Toyota Racing team will operate the new Celica Rally1 car and features Britain's 2026 champion Elfyn Evans. This squad also includes Sweden's Oliver Solberg and Finland's Sami Pajari. By separating the machinery and personnel, Toyota aims to optimize performance across different rally surfaces and conditions. The operational separation allows for specialized development of both the Celica and the GR Yaris models.

Ott Tanak Joins Rovanpera In New Lineup

Stylistically and competitively, the Gazoo Racing Toyota division will compete using the new GR Yaris vehicle. Rovanpera will be joined in this specific squad by Estonia's Ott Tanak. Tanak, who won the world championship with Toyota in 2019, is returning to the manufacturer after a one-year absence from the team. This pairing brings together a reigning champion and a former titleholder within the same operational unit. Japan's Takamoto Katsuta will also compete for Gazoo Racing Toyota, rounding out the driver roster. The combination of experience and fresh talent in both teams creates a highly competitive internal dynamic for the Japanese manufacturer.

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Impact On Future Championship Dynamics

The announcement fundamentally alters the competitive landscape for the upcoming World Rally Championship season. Rovanpera's return to a multi-car factory setup provides Toyota with unprecedented depth. The presence of Ogier in select races adds veteran leadership to the mix. Meanwhile, Rovanpera's limited schedule ensures he remains rested and sharp for the key events where his championship pedigree is most valuable. The introduction of the new Celica Rally1 car and GR Yaris marks a technological evolution for the brand. These vehicles will be tested heavily in the hands of a six-driver lineup.

Context Of Circuit Racing Hiatus

Rovanpera's journey away from rally was briefly interrupted by health complications. Medical issues previously put his circuit racing plans on hold, delaying his ability to compete in other forms of motorsport. This health-related setback appears to have influenced his current decision to prioritize rallying. His return allows him to capitalize on his natural aptitude for four-wheel competition. The Toyota announcement confirms that the medical situation no longer prevents his participation in the World Rally Championship. This clarity removes uncertainty regarding his availability for the 2027 calendar.