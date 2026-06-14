Kamada's Late Header Earns Japan Dramatic 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands in World Cup Opener

A last-gasp goal from Daichi Kamada secured Japan a thrilling 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in their World Cup Group F match. After Keito Nakamura gave Japan the lead and Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville scored for the Dutch, Kamada's 88th-minute header from a Koki Ogawa corner completed a remarkable comeback for the Samurai Blue.

The FIFA World Cup group stage continued with a captivating match between Japan and the Netherlands at AT&T Stadium in Arlington , Texas. The game, played under the retractable roof to mitigate the Texan humidity, unfolded before a neutrally divided crowd, many eyes also drawn to the stadium's colossal video board.

For most of the ninety minutes, it appeared the Netherlands, ranked eighth in the world, would secure a routine victory, extending their remarkable group-stage unbeaten streak to 17 matches. However, a dramatic 88th-minute header from Daichi Kamada, supplied by a Koki Ogawa corner, salvaged a exhilarating 2-2 draw for the 18th-ranked Samurai Blue, igniting fervent celebrations among their supporters and leaving the Dutch contingent in stunned silence.

The result leaves both teams with a point each in Group F, setting a tense and open stage for their next fixtures. The match's narrative shifted decisively after a goalless first half. The scoring frenzy erupted within a fourteen-minute window shortly after the restart. Japanese midfielder Keito Nakamura, known for his technical prowess, began the surge.

In the 57th minute, he collected a pass from the creative Takefusa Kubo on the left edge of the penalty area, turned brilliantly to create space, and rifled a low shot past Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to the far corner, sending the Japanese fans into raptures and giving his team a surprise lead. The Dutch response was swift and potent, showcasing the quality that has made them a formidable tournament side.

In the 50th minute, captain Virgil van Dijk demonstrated his aerial dominance, rising to meet a delivery into the box. His powerful header, which bent forward from inside the penalty area, clattered in off the post, marking his 13th goal for the national team and restoring parity. Just seven minutes later, in the 64th minute, Crysencio Summerville put the Netherlands ahead.

The young winger latched onto a through-pass from Ryan Gravenberch, advanced into the box, and dispatched a precise left-footed shot that also kissed the far left post before settling in the net, beating goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. With the clock ticking down and appearing increasingly doomed, Japan refused to surrender. The pivotal moment arrived in the 88th minute. Koki Ogawa, introduced as a substitute, stepped up to take a corner from the right side.

He delivered a dangerous, in-swinging ball into the congested six-yard box. Daichi Kamada, timing his run perfectly, met the ball with a forceful header. The attempt deflected slightly, perhaps off a Dutch defender, which may have complicated the trajectory. Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen reacted with a sprawling dive, getting a hand to the ball, but the force and deflection were enough to carry it over the line.

The goal sparked pandemonium among the Japanese contingent and completed a remarkable comeback. For the Netherlands, it was a bitter pill to swallow, as they dominated possession and created numerous chances but were undone by a clinical Japanese counter and a set-piece moment of precision. This draw adds significant intrigue to Group F, as neither team could impose maximum authority.

The Dutch will look to rebound against Sweden in Houston, while Japan travels to Monterrey, Mexico, to face Tunisia, with this resilience likely to bolster their confidence





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Japan Netherlands World Cup Soccer Football Group F Daichi Kamada Koki Ogawa Keito Nakamura Virgil Van Dijk Crysencio Summerville AT&T Stadium Arlington Draw Set Piece Comeback

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Qatar secure first World Cup point with late equaliser against SwitzerlandQatar drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their World Cup Group B opener after captain Boualem Khoukhi scored a stoppage-time header. Despite Switzerland dominating possession with 26 attempts on goal and a first-half penalty from Breel Embolo, Qatar's defensive strategy paid off with the late equaliser. Coach Julen Lopetegui praised his team's resilience and mentality ahead of their next match against Canada.

Read more »

Japan Coach Hajime Moriyasu Cautious Ahead of World Cup Group F Opener Against NetherlandsJapan's national team coach Hajime Moriyasu acknowledges the difficulty of Group F as his team prepares to face the Netherlands in their opening match. Moriyasu expresses caution about the competition, mentioning the strong talent in the Netherlands, Tunisia, and Sweden. He also addresses the controversial decision to leave out captain Wataru Endo from the World Cup squad, apologizing to Endo and his family. Defender Ko Itakura will serve as captain in Endo's absence.

Read more »

Scotland squeeze past Haiti 1-0 to bag first World Cup win in 36 yearsBOSTON: Scotland battled past Haiti 1-0 on Saturday (Jun 13) courtesy of John McGinn's deflected first-half goal to go top of World Cup Group C with their first win in the tournament since 1990.

Read more »

Japan Stage Late Comeback to Draw 2-2 with Netherlands in World Cup Group F ThrillerIn a dramatic Group F match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Japan fought back from a deficit twice to secure a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands. Daichi Kamada's 88th-minute deflection earned Hajime Moriyasu's side a valuable point after goals from Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville had put the Dutch ahead.

Read more »