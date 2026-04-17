Kansas City Homicide Fugitive KaShawn Nicola Roper Apprehended in Florida

The FBI has announced the arrest of KaShawn Nicola Roper, a fugitive charged in a 2020 Kansas City homicide, who was apprehended in Florida. Roper was previously placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, with a reward offered for information leading to her arrest. Her capture signifies a successful inter-agency effort and brings hope for justice for the victim's family.

In a significant development concerning a long-standing homicide investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced on April 15, 2026, the successful apprehension of KaShawn Nicola Roper. Roper, who had been a fugitive sought in connection with a 2020 homicide in Kansas City, was taken into custody in Florida. The announcement was made by Jeff Berkebile, acting special agent in charge of the FBI's Kansas City Division, during a news conference held on a Tuesday morning. He was joined by Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves and Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson, underscoring the collaborative effort behind this arrest.

Roper's case gained national attention when she was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, a designation reserved for the most dangerous and elusive criminals. Her inclusion on this prestigious and often feared list highlighted the seriousness of the charges she faced and the extent of the pursuit to bring her to justice.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on August 23, 2020, near 68th Street and Cleveland Avenue in Kansas City. A shooting on that day resulted in the tragic death of 23-year-old Jazmyn Henrion and serious injuries to another woman. Roper was formally charged in connection with this event, facing not only a murder charge but also two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, indicating the severity of the alleged offenses and the presence of firearms during the commission of the crime.

The FBI, in conjunction with the Kansas City Police Department and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, had been actively pursuing Roper following the 2020 shooting. The recent announcement of her addition to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list was accompanied by a substantial reward offer of up to $1 million for any information that would lead to her arrest. This substantial incentive demonstrated the high priority placed on apprehending Roper and the willingness of law enforcement agencies to utilize all available resources to achieve this goal.

Following Roper’s arrest, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson expressed her satisfaction with the outcome, stating that the former Kansas City resident would now “face the full weight of accountability for her alleged actions in 2020.” Johnson further emphasized the crucial role of inter-agency cooperation, highlighting that Ms. Roper’s arrest was a testament to the “power of partnership on all levels.” She also credited the public’s refusal to accept violence as a contributing factor, noting that “speaking up can keep you and your family and community safe, but also gives a grieving family hope that one day justice will be served.” This sentiment underscores the broader societal impact of such pursuits and the importance of community involvement in the justice system.

The initial police response to the shooting on August 23, 2020, involved officers being dispatched to an area hospital around 3:30 a.m. At the hospital, they found Henrion and another woman, both suffering from gunshot wounds, who had arrived in a private vehicle. Tragically, Jazmyn Henrion succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The addition of Roper to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list is a notable event. She marks the 13th woman and the second individual from Kansas City to ever be placed on this list since its inception in 1950. The list has, over the decades, featured the names of 541 fugitives, each representing a significant law enforcement challenge. The inclusion of a second woman from Kansas City on this highly selective list further emphasizes the complexities of the cases pursued by the division and the determined efforts to resolve them.

The investigation and subsequent arrest of KaShawn Nicola Roper represent a significant success for law enforcement, bringing a degree of closure to a case that had remained unresolved for an extended period. The collaborative spirit displayed by federal, state, and local agencies, coupled with potential public assistance, proved instrumental in finally apprehending the fugitive. The legal process will now continue to unfold as Roper faces the charges brought against her in connection with the 2020 homicide.





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