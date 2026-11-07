Karachi Restaurant Introduces Local Robot Waitresses Robia and Jojo

Pakistani engineer Syed Osama Aziz deploys locally built robot waitresses Robia and Jojo at The Sicilian in Karachi, driving customer interest with unique DIY hospitality service.

The Sicilian restaurant in Karachi has introduced two humanoid robot waitresses named Robia and Jojo, created by local engineer Syed Osama Aziz. These machines are currently serving customers by delivering food items such as pizza to dining booths while displaying their unique spherical heads and red LED eyes.

Local Engineering Creates Novel Dining Experience

Robia and Jojo are the result of extensive work by engineer Syed Osama Aziz, who designed their circuit boards and programmed their systems in his own laboratory. Aziz utilized mostly locally manufactured parts to build the robots, though he noted that sourcing specific equipment required significant effort and involved importing some electronic components from abroad.

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The robots are developed through Aziz's robotics company, Cobot, with assistance from friends and collaborators. Their design features spherical white heads and dark visors resembling motorcycle helmets, complemented by black shawls worn around their necks in the style of a dupatta, which is traditional attire for women in the region.

Customer Interaction and Operational Limitations

While Robia and Jojo have become a major attraction, bringing excitement to families visiting the restaurant, their current capabilities are limited. When they arrive at a table with food, customers must either take the items off the serving tray themselves or wait for a human staff member to assist them with the delivery.

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The robots are simple in their current iteration compared to agile humanoids being developed in the United States or China. However, their presence has drawn curiosity, with some diners traveling from across the sprawling port city of Karachi specifically to witness the rare robot service in Pakistan.

Future Technology and Customer Reception

Syed Osama Aziz plans to upgrade the robots with camera and image recognition features to enhance their functionality. He aims to enable the machines to recognize customers by sight, remember previous orders, and provide personalized food suggestions based on historical data.

The novelty of the service has positively impacted business, with staff reporting a surge in customers who are excited to see such technology for the first time. Customer Ahmer Zameer praised the robots for introducing themselves and informing diners about menu options, while young customer Sonia Dilosker appreciated the emotion-free nature of the machines.

Workshop Operations and Market Impact

Although the robots operate at The Sicilian in Karachi, the manufacturing workshop located in Multan in Pakistan's central Punjab province is responsible for their construction. Aziz's home-grown creations are challenging the notion that advanced robotic staff are unavailable or too expensive for the South Asian market.

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Robia and Jojo stand out as a unique addition to the dining scene, offering a blend of local cultural aesthetics and futuristic technology. Their success demonstrates a growing interest in automation within the hospitality sector, even if the current models remain entry-level in terms of autonomous service capabilities.