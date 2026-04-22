Katong Bubble Tea Shop Forced to Rebrand Loyalty Scheme After Child Steals Stamp

A bubble tea business faces operational challenges after a child steals a vital loyalty stamp, sparking an intense online debate over accountability, child privacy, and business security.

A popular bubble tea establishment located in the Katong district of Singapore found itself at the center of an unusual security dilemma after a young customer allegedly made off with a company loyalty stamp. The incident, which took place at the TeaPulse i12 Katong outlet on a recent Saturday, has sparked a broader conversation about business security, parenting responsibilities, and the ethics of social media shaming.

According to the shop owners, the theft was captured clearly on closed-circuit television cameras, showing a child, estimated to be around nine years of age, reaching over the service counter and pocketing the stamp while her mother was nearby, seemingly distracted by a mobile phone call. The stamp is a critical component of the company loyalty program, allowing frequent patrons to track their purchases and redeem rewards such as complimentary beverages or seasonal prizes. The initial reaction from TeaPulse was one of frustration, leading them to post the footage on their Instagram Stories in an attempt to retrieve the stolen item. The company stressed that the stamp is vital to their brand identity and operational integrity. They warned that if the stamp were to fall into the wrong hands or be misused by unauthorized individuals, it would fundamentally undermine customer trust and the perceived value of their loyalty scheme. Following the theft, the management was forced to initiate a costly and time-consuming process: they had to contact their suppliers to completely redesign the stamp and alter its color across all their physical locations. This measure was deemed necessary to ensure that the stolen item could not be used to fraudulently claim free items, thereby protecting the business from potential economic loss and preserving the sanctity of their rewards program. As the story gained traction on social media, the public reaction was sharply divided, placing TeaPulse in a difficult position. While a significant portion of the online community encouraged the business to file a formal police report to teach the child a valuable lesson about integrity and the consequences of theft, others criticized the company for exposing a minor on the internet. Critics of the social media post argued that the child was likely acting out of curiosity rather than malicious intent, and that publicizing the video risked damaging the privacy and reputation of the young girl. In response to the growing backlash and after deep reflection, the founder, Ivan Seow, ultimately decided to drop the matter entirely. He stated that while the business impact was genuine and the act was clearly intentional, they ultimately decided that a child's privacy and well-being take precedence over the minor inconveniences caused to the shop. The company has chosen to adopt a more gentle, restorative approach, opting to absorb the costs of rebranding their loyalty tools rather than pursuing legal action against the family involved, effectively closing the chapter on this controversy while hoping to maintain their reputation as a community-focused brand





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Teapulse Katong Loyalty Fraud Business Ethics Social Media Controversy

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