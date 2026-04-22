Katong Bubble Tea Shop Forced to Replace Loyalty Stamps After Alleged Theft by Child

A bubble tea shop in Singapore is forced to replace its branding materials after a young girl was caught on camera stealing a loyalty stamp, sparking a debate on public shaming versus corporate protection.

A popular bubble tea establishment located in the Katong district of Singapore has found itself embroiled in an unusual controversy after a young child allegedly stole their official loyalty program stamp. The incident, which was captured clearly on the shop surveillance cameras, occurred this past Saturday at the i12 Katong branch of TeaPulse. According to the company, a girl who appeared to be approximately nine years old reached over the service counter and swiftly took the stamp while her mother was nearby, seemingly preoccupied with a telephone conversation. This particular stamp is a critical component of the business operations, as it is used to mark loyalty cards that entitle regular customers to free beverages and various special rewards. Because the stamp is unique to the brand, its unauthorized removal poses a significant security risk to the integrity of the store's loyalty program, forcing the company to undertake the costly and inconvenient task of redesigning and replacing stamps across all of their regional outlets to prevent potential fraud.

Following the theft, TeaPulse initially took to social media to broadcast the incident, sharing segments of the CCTV footage on Instagram in an effort to locate the duo and recover the stolen item. The store management expressed deep concern, noting that the act did not appear to be an accident or a moment of childish confusion, but rather an intentional move. Founder Ivan Seow explained that while the company considered the stamp vital to their brand identity and customer trust, they were hesitant to involve law enforcement. The public response to the social media post was divided; while many netizens expressed outrage and urged the business to hold the family accountable, a significant number of commenters criticized the brand for publicly shaming a minor. These critics argued that the child was likely acting out of curiosity and that exposing her identity online was a disproportionate reaction that could cause long-term harm to a young person, regardless of her actions.

In a subsequent update issued on Sunday, the management of TeaPulse opted to drop the matter entirely, signaling a shift toward conflict resolution based on empathy rather than punitive action. Seow clarified that although the company must proceed with ordering custom design changes and color alterations from their suppliers to differentiate their current stamps from the one taken, they have decided against filing a formal police report. This decision came after reflecting on the feedback they received from the community, specifically regarding the need to protect the child's privacy and well-being over the financial impact of the theft. By choosing to let the incident pass, TeaPulse has underscored the delicate balance that small businesses must maintain when interacting with the public. They acknowledged that while theft is a serious issue that transcends age, they would rather assume the best in the child and move forward with a more gentle approach, prioritizing community harmony over the strict enforcement of their property rights in this specific case.





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