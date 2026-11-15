Kayla Harrison Retains UFC Bantamweight Title With Fourth-Round Submission Over Amanda Nunes

Kayla Harrison defeats Amanda Nunes by rear-naked choke at UFC 334 to retain her title, while Ciryl Gane keeps his heavyweight belt against Josh Hokit.

Kayla Harrison secured a dominant victory over Amanda Nunes on Saturday night, November 15, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The American judoka used her superior grappling skills to submit her opponent in the fourth round, thereby retaining her UFC bantamweight title. This win stops Nunes from reclaiming the championship belt after a hiatus of more than three years.

Harrison Dominates Nunes With Judo Superiority

Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic judo champion, faced Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 334. Harrison, who is 36 years old, successfully neutralized the 38-year-old Nunes, who is widely regarded as the greatest female fighter in history. Nunes had previously held championships at both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions before stepping away from competition in June 2023. Despite her legendary status, Nunes could not shake off the physical rust associated with her long absence from the sport.

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The match began with Nunes appearing sharp and effective with her striking techniques. She successfully avoided several early takedown attempts by Harrison, which suggested a competitive fight might unfold. However, the tide turned when Harrison began to impose her ground game. Nunes found herself on the bottom for much of the opening two rounds, trapped in a scarf-hold position. She struggled significantly to escape this control, allowing Harrison to dictate the pace and positioning of the entire fight.

Harrison displayed the full spectrum of her judo expertise throughout the bout. She utilized perfectly timed trips and tosses to keep Nunes off balance and grounded. Her ground control was described as vice-like, preventing any meaningful offense from Nunes. This strategic dominance set the stage for the decisive moment in the fourth round, where Harrison chased Nunes to the mat once again. She quickly jumped on her opponent's back and locked in a rear-naked choke. Nunes had no choice but to submit, ending the contest and confirming Harrison as the champion.

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Gane Retains Heavyweight Title in Five-Round Thriller

In the co-main event at the same Madison Square Garden venue, Ciryl Gane defended his heavyweight title against American challenger Josh Hokit. The fight went the full distance after a bruising five-round battle that was fought at a frenetic pace. Gane, who is from France, secured a unanimous decision victory over Hokit. This result allows Gane to retain his championship status and maintain his position at the top of the heavyweight division. The bout was characterized by intense exchanges and a high level of physical exertion from both competitors.

Stakeholders React to Historic MMA Outcomes

Following her victory, Kayla Harrison expressed disbelief and gratitude for her performance. She revealed that she had undergone surgery on herniated disks in her neck in January of this year. Harrison admitted that she was still in shock and described the experience as surreal. She stated that she felt humble and honored to stand before the press and her fans after such a significant win. Her comments highlighted the physical challenges she overcame to return to the octagon and defeat a legend like Amanda Nunes.

The outcome of UFC 334 has significant implications for the future of mixed martial arts. Harrison continues her reign as the bantamweight champion, solidifying her legacy beyond her Olympic success. For Nunes, the loss marks the end of her brief and unsuccessful attempt to return to the title scene. Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane proves his resilience and skill in the heavyweight division after facing a tough challenge from Josh Hokit. These results reshape the landscape of the UFC champion hierarchy ahead of future bouts.

What Comes Next for the Champions

The specific next steps for Kayla Harrison and Ciryl Gane remain to be determined by the UFC management. Harrison will likely look forward to defending her title against the top contenders in the bantamweight division. Her recent health recovery from neck surgery adds an element of anticipation to her future performances. Amanda Nunes, who stepped away in June 2023, now faces questions about her retirement status after this loss. Josh Hokit may seek a rematch or look for new opportunities in the heavyweight ranking. The event at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2026, served as a major milestone for all fighters involved.