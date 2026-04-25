Kee Wah Bakery Closes ION Orchard Store, Promises Return with Seasonal Pop-Ups

Hong Kong bakery Kee Wah has closed its ION Orchard location in Singapore, but will continue to serve customers through seasonal pop-up stores at Takashimaya during festive seasons.

Hong Kong ’s beloved bakery, Kee Wah , has concluded operations at its ION Orchard location in Singapore as of Friday, April 24th. The closure was announced via a heartfelt Facebook post from the bakery, expressing gratitude for the warm reception and support received from the Singapore an community during its three-year presence.

While the physical store is now closed, Kee Wah has assured its loyal customers that this is not a permanent farewell, promising a return through seasonal pop-up events at Takashimaya department store during key festive periods like the Mid-Autumn Festival and Chinese New Year. Kee Wah’s journey began in 1938 as a modest grocery store in Hong Kong, established by Wong Yip Wing.

Over the decades, it blossomed into a globally recognized brand, expanding its footprint to include locations in Hong Kong, mainland China, Macau, and the United States, before venturing into the Singaporean market in 2021. The bakery quickly gained popularity for its traditional Chinese pastries, particularly its signature mooncakes, wife cakes, delicate eggrolls, and a wide array of other delectable treats. The brand’s success is rooted in a simple philosophy – crafting high-quality products and sharing them with others.

The ION Orchard store became a popular destination for both locals and tourists seeking authentic Hong Kong flavors and a taste of nostalgia. Kee Wah’s presence in Singapore wasn’t merely about selling pastries; it was about fostering connections and evoking cherished memories. The bakery frequently received feedback from customers who remarked that their products tasted just like those made by their grandmothers, a testament to the authenticity and quality of their recipes.

This personal connection with customers was deeply valued by the Kee Wah team, who emphasized that customer delight was the driving force behind their work. The Facebook announcement was filled with emotion, acknowledging the significant role Singapore played in Kee Wah’s story. The bakery expressed profound appreciation for being welcomed into the city-state and for the countless moments of connection forged with its customers.

The message highlighted the importance of every interaction, every smile exchanged across the counter, and every returning customer as evidence of the positive impact they had. Kee Wah emphasized that the Singaporean community was the heart of the ION Orchard store, and that its success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of its patrons.

The bakery’s decision to continue engaging with the Singaporean market through seasonal pop-ups demonstrates a commitment to maintaining a presence and continuing to share its culinary heritage. The planned pop-up events at Takashimaya will provide opportunities for customers to once again enjoy Kee Wah’s beloved pastries during the Mid-Autumn Festival, a time traditionally associated with mooncakes, and Chinese New Year, a celebration often marked with sweet treats.

Kee Wah’s final message to Singapore was one of gratitude and hope, expressing an eagerness to return and reconnect with its customers in the near future. The brand’s story in Singapore, though temporarily paused, is far from over, and its future pop-up appearances are eagerly anticipated by its devoted following





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