Hong Kong actress Kelly Cheung has confirmed that actor Ron Ng is wooing her, sharing new details about their relationship and her hopes for the upcoming TVB Anniversary Awards 2026.

Hong Kong actress Kelly Cheung has confirmed that actor Ron Ng is wooing her, although their relationship has not progressed much since her parents met him during a visit to her drama set.

Cheung made the revelation when she attended a blessing ceremony at TVB City on Nov 18 ahead of the broadcaster's 59th anniversary celebrations. At the event, she was asked if Ron had attempted to get to know her better. According to Hong Kong media reports, the two actors sparked dating speculation a few months ago after fans noticed that they appeared to be caring for the same rescued cat.

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Actors Spark Romance Rumours

Speculation intensified as Ng, 47, and Cheung, 36, play husband and wife in TVB drama This City Never Sleeps, which ended its run on Nov 6. Fans first noticed the pair caring for the same rescued cat in June, which fueled the romance rumours that have since grown. In the interview, the actress also admitted that Ron had met her parents when they visited the set of This City Never Sleeps.

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She said her parents would be attending the upcoming TVB Anniversary Awards 2026 to support her, adding that they might get another chance to meet Ng there. When asked about the possibility of sharing the stage with Ng, she jokingly said they could perhaps win the Best Dressed award together. In a recent interview with STHeadlines, Kelly also did not shy away from talking about Ron, sharing that her grandmother had spoken fondly about him.

As for her own impression of him, Kelly said: We've built a good rapport during filming. We get along quite well and have plenty to talk about. She added: He is a very sincere and kind-hearted person, so I have a good impression of him. Cheung, who has received praise for her performance in her latest drama, played down her chances of winning the Best Actress award, saying she was taking a relaxed approach given the strong competition.

TVB Anniversary Gala Highlights

She added that the positive response to the drama, including its ratings and public buzz, had already made the experience rewarding. Meanwhile, Cheung's dance performance with veteran actor Gallen Lo was among the highlights of the TVB 59th Anniversary Gala variety show, which aired on Nov 19. The event marked the broadcaster's 59th anniversary celebrations, with Cheung's appearance and performance drawing attention amid the ongoing interest in her personal life.

The confirmation from Cheung comes as she balances her professional commitments with the growing public curiosity about her relationship with Ng. The two actors have yet to comment further on the nature of their relationship, but Cheung's remarks have confirmed that Ng is actively pursuing her.