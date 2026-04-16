Kensho Ono, Acclaimed Voice Actor Behind Kuroko's Basketball and Attack On Titan, to Grace Singapore for Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway Premiere

Fans of popular anime will have a unique opportunity to meet Kensho Ono, the celebrated voice actor known for his roles in Kuroko's Basketball, Spy X Family, and Attack On Titan. Ono is set to attend the gala premiere of Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery Of Nymph Circe in Singapore on May 8th. The event, held at Golden Village VivoCity, will offer two distinct sessions for attendees, each with exclusive merchandise packages. This marks a significant occasion for the mecha franchise's fanbase in Singapore, allowing them to connect with a star voice actor who has lent his talents to some of the most beloved anime series of recent years. The film itself is the continuation of the Hathaway Noa storyline, delving deeper into the character's fight against a corrupt regime.

Singapore an anime enthusiasts are in for an exciting May as popular Japanese voice actor Kensho Ono is slated to visit the city-state for the gala premiere of the highly anticipated film, Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway : The Sorcery Of Nymph Circe.

Ono, a celebrated figure in the voice acting world, is renowned for his extensive and impactful roles in some of the most iconic anime series, including lending his voice to the titular character in Kuroko's Basketball, the charming Yuri in Spy X Family, and the memorable Floch Forster in Attack On Titan. His presence in Singapore is a significant event for fans of the mecha franchise and anime in general, offering a rare chance to connect with a star who has shaped numerous beloved characters. The gala premiere will be held on May 8th at Golden Village VivoCity, featuring two distinct sessions designed to offer fans a unique experience. Each session promises not only a chance to witness the premiere of the latest installment in the Gundam saga but also exclusive merchandise for attendees. Those who secure tickets for the first session will receive a commemorative T-shirt, a special set of AR collectible tickets, a postcard set, various illustration cards, a Guns N' Roses sticker, and a clear file. The second session offers a similarly appealing array of gifts, including the AR collectible ticket and postcard sets, an A3 poster, a detailed booklet, serial codes, and a unique sticker, ensuring that all attendees depart with tangible mementos of the event. The availability of tickets is through Golden Village's official website, encouraging early purchase to avoid disappointment. Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery Of Nymph Circe serves as the second chapter in a trilogy of films that explore the journey of Hathaway Noa, a pivotal character within the Universal Century timeline. The narrative follows Hathaway as he secretly leads an insurgent movement dedicated to combating a pervasive and corrupt government. Kensho Ono reprises his role as Hathaway, bringing depth and gravitas to the character. He is joined by an ensemble of talented voice actors, including Reina Ueda, recognized for her work in Chainsaw Man and Demon Slayer, and Kenjiro Tsuda, a prominent voice in Jujutsu Kaisen. This film continues the legacy of the Gundam franchise, known for its intricate storytelling, complex characters, and thought-provoking themes of war, politics, and humanity's place in the universe. Ono's participation underscores the film's significance and its appeal to a broad audience within the anime community, extending beyond just hardcore Gundam fans to those who appreciate his versatile vocal performances across a spectrum of popular titles





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kensho Ono Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway Anime Voice Actor Singapore

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Deepens US Ties with New Enterprise Center in TexasDeputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong highlights the strong Singapore-US partnership at the opening of Singapore’s newest overseas enterprise centre in Texas, its fourth in the US and the first outside coastal cities. The initiative aims to facilitate business growth and strengthen economic ties.

Read more »

Singapore Sees Rise in Overqualified Workers, Mostly by ChoiceA study reveals that a significant portion of Singaporean workers are considered overqualified for their jobs, driven by rising education levels and personal choices. Parallel research also highlights the prevalence of chosen underemployment, signifying a need for labor market adjustments.

Read more »

SMU Launches Institute to Reshape Work, Retirement, and Support Systems for a Super-Aged SingaporeThe Singapore Management University (SMU) has established a new Longevity Societies and Economies Institute to address the challenges and opportunities of an aging population. Backed by a S$10 million fund, the institute will work with government, businesses, and community groups to develop policies and solutions focusing on jobs, retirement, and support systems. Experts highlight the silver generation as a key resource in filling manpower gaps due to low fertility rates.

Read more »

Singapore Deepens Trade and Innovation Ties with TexasSingapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong launched Enterprise Singapore's Austin Overseas Centre in Texas, aiming to strengthen partnerships in trade, investment, and innovation, particularly in advanced manufacturing, energy, and technology.

Read more »

Nearly 1 in 5 workers in Singapore overqualified for their jobs: MOMA Ministry of Manpower (MOM) study has revealed that almost one in five Singapore workers are over-qualified for their jobs.But this is voluntary because most of the workers choose roles 'that better align with their aspirations, work preferences or life circumstances', the study released on Tuesday (April 14) said.

Read more »

Singapore's Government Balances Market Forces and Intervention for Public Policy GoalsSenior Minister Lee Hsien Loong discusses Singapore's approach to public policy, emphasizing the government's active intervention in areas like housing and healthcare while remaining mindful of economic laws and market forces. He highlights three key principles: using economic principles, just pricing scarce resources, and favoring cash assistance. This approach, he argues, allows Singapore to achieve economic, social, and political goals effectively with a relatively smaller government.

Read more »