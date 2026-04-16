Keppel Expands Centralized Cooling Network in Singapore's Smart Town Tengah

Keppel has been awarded a new contract to provide centralized cooling to an additional 10,000 households in Singapore's burgeoning smart town, Tengah. This significant expansion, covering nine new Build-to-Order projects, aims to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability, building upon an earlier agreement. The 20-year contract includes advanced monitoring and maintenance systems, addressing past resident concerns and positioning Tengah as a key testbed for future sustainable housing developments.

Singapore is further solidifying Tengah's identity as a leading smart and sustainable town with the award of a new contract to Keppel , extending its centralized cooling system to approximately 10,000 more households. The Housing & Development Board (HDB) confirmed on April 16, 2026, that Keppel will be responsible for the design, installation, and operation of this advanced cooling infrastructure across nine upcoming Build-to-Order (BTO) projects within the town.

This latest development is a significant step in scaling up the centralized cooling network, which, when combined with an earlier deal secured in 2024, will now provide access to the system for around 14,000 households spread across a total of 12 BTO projects in Tengah. The new contract, spanning a substantial 20-year period, will encompass BTO projects located in areas such as Brickland, Park, and Forest Hill, demonstrating a sustained commitment to integrating this sustainable solution into the town's fabric. This expansion builds directly upon Keppel's initial appointment in September 2024 for three other Tengah BTO projects, marking a consistent effort to establish centralized cooling as a cornerstone of Tengah's smart and green urban planning.

The strategic objective behind this widespread adoption of centralized cooling, as articulated by HDB's Chief Sustainability Officer, Tan Sze Tiong, is to offer residents a more energy-efficient alternative to traditional air conditioning, thereby actively supporting greener living initiatives. Unlike conventional methods where each apartment unit requires its own air-conditioning condenser unit, the centralized system operates by utilizing large-scale central chillers to produce chilled water. This chilled water is then efficiently distributed through a network of pipes directly into individual homes, providing effective cooling for living spaces.

A key benefit for residents is the potential for their cooling system to be fully operational from the moment they collect their keys, provided they opt in early. This seamless integration eliminates the need for separate, often disruptive, installation works within their new homes. Keppel has emphasized that the system is engineered for enduring reliability, promising lower upfront equipment costs for residents and a reduced need for ongoing maintenance over its lifecycle. Furthermore, the company is actively refining the methodology for pipe installation within apartment units, aiming to enhance flexibility for residents by better accommodating diverse interior design layouts.

Beyond the residential units, the entire infrastructure will be integrated with Keppel's centralized operations center. This sophisticated setup leverages advanced data analytics to meticulously monitor system performance, enabling early detection of potential faults and allowing for dynamic adjustments of cooling supply in response to real-time demand fluctuations. This proactive approach includes predictive maintenance strategies and continuous real-time monitoring to ensure consistent and optimal cooling delivery.

Centralized cooling systems hold the potential to make a substantial impact on Singapore's household energy consumption, given that cooling constitutes a significant portion of energy usage in tropical climates. A system capable of reducing this consumption on a large scale could yield considerable benefits for both household budgets and national sustainability targets. Tengah is serving as a crucial testing ground for this model; if it proves successful, it could significantly influence how cooling solutions are implemented in future housing estates across the nation. Conversely, any shortcomings could undermine confidence in centralized systems.

This latest expansion occurs in the wake of earlier projects in Tengah experiencing resident complaints regarding centralized cooling systems managed by a different provider. These issues included concerns about inadequate cooling performance, instances of leaks, and a lack of clarity surrounding pricing structures, which necessitated fee waivers and system adjustments at the time. Keppel's revised approach places a heightened emphasis on robust system design, comprehensive monitoring, and diligent maintenance, with the explicit aim of preventing a recurrence of these earlier problems.

The fundamental premise of centralized cooling – offering reduced energy consumption, minimizing clutter from individual units, and simplifying maintenance – remains attractive. However, for residents, the core functionality remains paramount. The system must deliver effective cooling, operate without leaks, and be affordable. If these essential requirements are met, widespread adoption is likely to occur organically. Failure to address these fundamental needs, regardless of the sophistication of the design, will present a significant challenge in winning over residents.





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