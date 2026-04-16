Keppel Secures Expanded Contract for Centralised Cooling Systems in Tengah

Keppel has been awarded its second significant contract to operate centralised cooling systems for residential units in nine upcoming Build-to-Order (BTO) projects in Tengah, Singapore. This expansion will extend the availability of energy-efficient cooling solutions to approximately 10,000 additional households, bringing the total number of homes served by Keppel's system in Tengah to around 14,000 across 12 BTO projects. The 20-year contract underscores a commitment to sustainability and smart town development in Tengah, which is envisioned as Singapore's premier smart and sustainable HDB town. The systems offer a greener alternative to traditional air conditioning, promising up to 30 percent energy savings by utilizing chilled water from a central source. However, this expansion comes in the wake of prior concerns raised by some Tengah residents regarding issues such as weak airflow and condensation leaks experienced with similar systems operated by another provider in earlier projects. These past challenges highlight the importance of robust system performance and transparent communication with residents as the centralised cooling infrastructure in Tengah continues to grow.

Keppel has been awarded a substantial new contract to design, install, and operate centralised cooling systems for residential units in nine upcoming Build-to-Order (BTO) projects situated in the developing town of Tengah , Singapore . This marks Keppel 's second major undertaking in this initiative, solidifying its role in providing an alternative to conventional air conditioning for a growing number of households. The Housing & Development Board ( HDB ) and Keppel announced the joint development in a media release on Thursday, April 16th.

Under the terms of the 20-year contract, Keppel will be responsible for the cooling solutions for approximately 10,000 households spread across the Brickland, Park, and Forest Hill districts within Tengah. This latest award significantly expands the reach of Keppel's centralised cooling network, which already serves an estimated 4,000 households in three earlier Tengah BTO projects: Brickland Weave, Plantation Edge I & II, and Plantation Verge. In total, Keppel's systems will soon be accessible to around 14,000 households across 12 BTO projects in Tengah.

The centralised cooling systems are promoted as a more sustainable and energy-efficient alternative to traditional split-unit air conditioners. According to HDB and Keppel, these systems can consume up to 30 percent less energy. Instead of individual condensers installed on apartment walls, the centralised system supplies chilled water from a common plant to each home. This approach not only aims for greater energy efficiency but also offers a convenient benefit for residents: those who opt in early can have their air-conditioning fully installed and ready for use by the time they receive their keys to their new homes.

Mr Tan Sze Tiong, chief sustainability officer of HDB, emphasized the broader vision for Tengah, stating that HDB is committed to realizing the town’s ambition as Singapore’s first and largest smart and sustainable HDB town. This commitment is further reinforced by the operational plan, which includes linking the centralised cooling systems across all 12 BTO projects to Keppel’s central operations nerve centre for remote control and real-time performance monitoring, aiming for optimal efficiency and responsiveness.

However, the expansion of these centralised cooling systems occurs against a backdrop of previous challenges and resident feedback concerning similar installations in Tengah. Reports have surfaced detailing persistent issues such as weak airflow and condensation leaks experienced by some homeowners in earlier Tengah projects that utilize centralised cooling systems. These problems were previously linked to systems operated by SP Group in these initial phases.

In response to resident concerns regarding costs and system management, SP Group had announced measures in November 2023, including a waiver of usage fees for Tengah homeowners until the end of the year and a reduction in usage rates from the following year. At that time, SP Group also indicated that homeowners opting to cancel their installations would be required to pay only half of the initially stipulated amount. A notable expression of resident dissatisfaction came from a group of over 100 residents who previously communicated their anxiety and disappointment to the Prime Minister’s Office. Their concerns encompassed excessive charges, misleading information, a lack of transparency, issues with cancellation policies, and poor communication. The residents had advocated for adjustments to usage rates or a full waiver of fees for those wishing to terminate their contracts.

The current contract awarded to Keppel, while expanding the reach of centralised cooling, will undoubtedly be closely monitored to ensure these past issues are addressed and that the system delivers on its promise of efficient and reliable cooling for Tengah residents.





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Keppel Tengah Centralised Cooling BTO Projects HDB

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