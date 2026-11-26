Keppel CEO Loh Chin Hua said the all-share merger with StarHub is a two-stage divestment that deconsolidates about S$324 million of M1 net debt and gives Keppel a 23 per cent stake in the enlarged telco, with monetisation possible from 2028.

Keppel is weighing how to monetise the 23 per cent stake in the enlarged StarHub it will receive after the proposed merger with M1, chief executive Loh Chin Hua said.

The options are selling the shares over time, selling them to a strategic or fund investor, distributing them directly to shareholders, or using a combination of approaches. Loh described the transaction as a two-stage divestment aligned with Keppel's strategy to become more asset-light and monetise non-core assets by 2030. In a bourse filing on Nov 26, Keppel set out Loh's responses to investors' queries about the proposed divestment of M1.

Also read Forum: Ensure StarHub-M1 merger does not hurt consumer interests

M1 StarHub Merger Benefits Keppel

Loh said StarHub was the only realistic merger partner for M1 after the termination of its proposed sale to Simba. He said the deal makes sense for both sides and would allow the combined entity to conserve cash for integration and growth. For Keppel, it allows participation in the upside as the market consolidates, competitive conditions improve and the combined entity realises synergies.

The proposed merger is subject to regulatory approval from Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority and Ministry of Digital Development and Information. It also needs shareholder approval from StarHub and Keppel at separate extraordinary general meetings, as well as other applicable transaction conditions. Subject to these approvals and conditions, the proposed merger is expected to be completed by the first half of 2027. Upon completion, Keppel would deconsolidate about S$324 million of M1 net debt.

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It would also no longer need to fund M1's investments in technology infrastructure and cyber resilience, or its network and spectrum costs. After the merger, Keppel would stop consolidating M1's results, including losses such as those recorded in the first half of 2026. M1 recorded a net loss of S$9.2 million for the first six months of the year. Keppel would receive 546.5 million shares, or a 23 per cent stake, in the enlarged StarHub after the merger.

Keppel Monetization Strategies StarHub Stake

Loh noted that a number of strategic investors had shown strong interest in the Singapore telco market if it was a three-telco market instead of a four-telco market. He said the deconsolidated net debt and proceeds from any future sales of StarHub shares would be taken into account when calculating special dividends for Keppel shareholders. Loh noted that M1 contributed S$3 million to Keppel's profit in FY2025.

If the deal had been done with StarHub on Jan 1, 2025, the contributions through dividends alone would have been S$34 million. To illustrate the potential upside, he said a S$0.10 rise in StarHub's share price over a year would add about S$55 million to the value of Keppel's stake. If StarHub continues to pay a S$0.06 ordinary dividend per share, Keppel would be entitled to receive an additional S$33 million in cash.

In total, this would result in about S$88 million in value appreciation and dividends for the year. The value of Keppel's 546.5 million StarHub shares would increase by about S$268 million if StarHub's share price rose from S$1.01 at the time of the merger announcement to S$1.50. Keppel noted the example was purely illustrative and not an indication of future share-price performance.

Loh said the benefits of deconsolidating M1 and the longer-term potential of the stake make this a very good trade for Keppel. Analysts told The Straits Times that Keppel is likely to benefit more from remaining invested in the enlarged StarHub group rather than exiting immediately with cash. The deal is timely with Keppel still aiming to divest a total of S$13.7 billion in non-core assets by 2030.

OCBC equity research analyst Chu Peng said Keppel would not be able to issue a special dividend yet from the M1 sale, but the 12-month lock-up period allows it to retain exposure to the estimated S$1.1 billion in cost savings, as well as potential revenue growth and any subsequent re-rating. Keppel still intends to monetise the stake by 2030, but OCBC believes it would first want the enlarged StarHub to deliver on expected synergies and potentially re-rate before exiting.

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Investor Concerns Keppel StarHub Deal Value

Concerns have been raised about Keppel's agreement to the all-share deal, as it is worth less than Australia-backed telco Simba's S$1.4 billion all-cash deal for its failed merger with M1. The S$65 million loss from the failed merger in May contributed to the group's S$375 million net losses in its non-core portfolio for the year.

On the flip side, Keppel could be exposed to volatility in StarHub's share price and potentially a wider conglomerate discount until a clearer exit path is apparent, noted CGS International analysts Lim Siew Khee and Meghana Kande. Keppel can only exercise its options to monetise its StarHub stake as early as the first half of 2028, they noted.

The analysts cut their target price for Keppel from S$13.52 to S$11.22, but maintained their Add rating, noting that the group remains focused on being a global asset manager. Paul Chew, head of research at Phillip Securities Research, noted that Keppel's focus is to build a global franchise as an infrastructure asset manager and operator, and it has a wide network of investors or limited partners it can tap on to divest.

In the meantime, with integration of M1 in StarHub's business likely to be a complex, costly and time-consuming process, Keppel's board seat on the telco will be useful to support the merger, he said. He added that following Keppel's divestment of M1, its next priority would be to complete construction and delivery of four offshore rigs which it would charter out to Seatrium for an eventual sale.

Keppel Asset Divestment Strategy Update

Other non-core assets Keppel would look to offload include real estate, investment properties and its land bank, with timing dependent on market conditions and achievable valuations, said OCBC's Chu. Keppel's shares fell from S$8.87 after the merger was announced on Nov 24 to a low of S$8.30 before rebounding. They closed 0.84 per cent higher at S$8.39 on Nov 26.

The share price has been under pressure since the start of the year due to a combination of factors, including weaker-than-expected headline earnings from losses in non-core legacy businesses, Chu pointed out. The all-share StarHub-M1 transaction could also disappoint investors hoping for more immediate value realisation, with monetisation of Keppel's stake likely to take time.

Continued earnings growth and execution of its asset-light strategy should help reinforce confidence in Keppel's transformation and support a recovery in its share price, she said. Meanwhile, StarHub's shares continued to climb after it announced its merger with M1.