KF Seetoh Criticizes PM's Appearance at Food Centre as 'Mere Political Optics' Unless Government Takes Action

KF Seetoh, a prominent food critic and hawker culture advocate, has criticized Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for a recent video featuring him at a food centre. Seetoh believes that the appearance amounts to mere political optics unless the Government takes more serious action to support Singapore's struggling hawkers. Seetoh expressed concerns about the demanding nature of hawker work, the years of dedication required to preserve traditional recipes and standards, and the physical demands of the trade. He also criticized restrictive contractual conditions imposed under social enterprise hawker centre management systems approved by the National Environment Agency (NEA), which he believes make long-term sustainability difficult for hawkers.

Prominent food critic KF Seetoh has criticized Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for a recent video featuring him at a food centre , stating that the appearance amounts to mere political optics unless the Government takes more serious action to support Singapore's struggling hawkers.

Seetoh, the founder of Makansutra food network, expressed concerns about the demanding nature of hawker work, the years of dedication required to preserve traditional recipes and standards, and the physical demands of the trade. He criticized restrictive contractual conditions imposed under social enterprise hawker centre management systems approved by the National Environment Agency (NEA), which he believes make long-term sustainability difficult for hawkers.

Seetoh questioned how Parliament functioned if unanimously supported proposals were not implemented, highlighting the need for more action to preserve hawker culture and ensure its survival for future generations





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KF Seetoh Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Food Centre Hawker Culture Traditional Wet Markets Rising Operating Costs Physical Demands Of The Trade Restrictive Contractual Conditions Social Enterprise Hawker Centre Management Sys National Environment Agency (NEA) Preserving Hawker Culture Parliamentary Motion Long-Term Sustainability Cheap Food Entitled To It Demoralising

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