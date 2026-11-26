Makansutra founder Kf Seetoh argues Singapore prioritizes GDP over people, lacking unifying cultural events and inspiring homegrown entrepreneurs like Creative Technology.

On Wednesday, November 25, food critic and Makansutra founder Kf Seetoh published a poignant social media reflection on the state of Singapore an identity and civic spirit. He questioned whether the nation has become overly obsessed with metrics such as GDP, finance, family offices, and foreign talents while neglecting the well-being of its own citizens.

Seetoh expressed deep concern that the mental and social spaces required for ordinary Singaporeans to shine are currently absent from the national landscape. He argued that the feeling of home does not extend beyond National Day celebrations, which he noted flatline immediately after the final song concludes, leaving a void in daily communal connection.

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Missing Unifying Cultural Events

The critic highlighted that Singapore lacks a definitive unifying event comparable to those found in other nations, noting the absence of a shared language or traditional costumes that bind the population together. He contrasted this with neighbors like the Philippines, which hosts numerous food and cultural festivals that help citizens maintain a strong sense of home even when working overseas.

Local performers also struggle for recognition, with top talents often content merely to secure more performance gigs rather than achieving widespread national celebration. Seetoh pointed out that there are no major events that glue the diverse racial groups together in harmony, dismissing the Chingay parade as an exclusive, invite-only affair rather than a truly inclusive national tradition.

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Entrepreneurship and Economic Concerns

Seetoh recalled the views of former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew regarding the nation's limited entrepreneurial drive, asserting that Singaporeans currently lack the necessary hunger and inspiration in this space. He mentioned that despite Minister of State Raymond Lim being tasked over two decades ago to oversee entrepreneurship initiatives, the tangible results have been minimal according to Seetoh's assessment.

He cited exceptions like Henn Tan, who pioneered the thumb drive, and Sim Wong Hoo of Creative Technology, who secured a US$100 million settlement from Apple over an iPod user interface lawsuit. These examples illustrate that innovation is possible, yet Seetoh believes Singapore is currently falling behind global competitors like Singapore Airlines in maintaining its world-class status.

The Appeal to Revive Swing Singapore

Reflecting on the 1980s, Seetoh nostalgically described Swing Singapore as the closest the country ever came to a national peoples' event. He detailed how cherry pickers with DJs spun different eras of music along a closed Orchard Road, creating a barrier-free environment where everyone could unite regardless of their background.

He suggested reviving the Swing Singapore concept in the style of the Coachella festival to celebrate the people and their collective creativity. This proposal aims to replace the current focus on overpaid four-day work weeks with a dynamic spirit that disrupts norms and empowers local talent.

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Call for Active Civic Participation

Seetoh encouraged Singaporeans to exercise active citizenry, referencing Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's acknowledgment that government officials cannot solve societal issues alone. He shared a story of a hawker offering an assistant role with a salary of S$4,000 and hours from 6:30 am to 2:00 pm, yet receiving no applicants to highlight the changing workforce attitudes.

He argued that the current environment lacks the desperation and desire for innovation needed to create Davids that can floor Goliaths in the global market. Seetoh urged that future ideas should be powered by the real brains of Singapore, emphasizing that the nation must prioritize its people over purely economic indicators to foster a truly vibrant society.