Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Scores as Everton Beat Coventry After England Snub

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall responds to being left out of England squad with goal as Everton defeat Coventry 3-1. Thomas Tuchel admits midfielder was close to selection for Nations League.

Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall delivered a powerful response to his exclusion from the England national team by scoring in a dramatic 3-1 comeback victory against Coventry City on Friday, November 7, 2026. The match took place at Goodison Park, where the Toffees overturned a deficit to secure all three points in the Premier League.

Dewsbury-Hall Scores After England Squad Omission

The goal came just hours after England manager Thomas Tuchel announced the squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures, leaving Dewsbury-Hall on the sidelines. The 28-year-old midfielder was not named in the travel party for the crucial matches against Croatia and Spain. Despite being overlooked, Dewsbury-Hall channeled his disappointment into a standout performance on the pitch, finishing off the scoring to cap a resilient team effort against the Sky Blues.

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Tuchel Cites Close Call in Midfield Selection

England head coach Thomas Tuchel had previously indicated that Dewsbury-Hall was very close to making the final cut for the squad. The Everton star expressed his frustration with the decision in an interview with Sky Sports immediately following the match. He admitted that the morning of the announcement was disappointing but emphasized his continued ambition to represent his country on the international stage.

Everton Defeat Coventry in Premier League Clash

Everton's victory was fueled by a combined attacking effort from two of their midfielders. Teammate Thierno Barry opened the scoring with two goals for the club, providing the initial momentum. Dewsbury-Hall added the third goal to seal the 3-1 result, demonstrating his technical ability and composure in front of the home crowd at Goodison Park.

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England Prepare for Crucial Nations League Fixes

England currently sit second in Nations League Group C and face a challenging schedule to maintain their standing. The national team will host Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Monday, November 12, 2026. Following the home fixture, England will travel to Madrid to face Spain on Thursday, November 15, 2026, in a trip that will test their away form.

Dewsbury-Hall Pledges Persistence for National Team

Following the victory, Dewsbury-Hall reflected on his reaction to being snubbed by the national setup. He stated that while he is sad about the omission, he remains proud of how he has handled the situation. The midfielder affirmed that he will not give up on his international dream, pledging to continue delivering strong club performances in hopes of eventually earning the nod from Thomas Tuchel for future call-ups.