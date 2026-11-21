North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a factory to inspect school supplies on November 21, 2026, signaling a diplomatic snub to US President Donald Trump.

North Korea n leader Kim Jong Un was observed inspecting educational materials on Saturday, November 21, 2026, following a perceived diplomatic snub of US President Donald Trump during his recent Asia tour. State media released images of the leader examining teaching aids at factory sites, contrasting with Trump's recent comments about his busy schedule preventing a summit.

Factory Inspection of School Fixtures

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim Jong Un examined samples of school fixtures at industrial sites on Friday. The North Korean leader scrutinized teaching aids and science class equipment to be produced by the factory during this visit. State media stated he looked at samples of school fixtures of all indices to be produced by the specific manufacturing facility.

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Trump Delays Meeting with Kim

US President Donald Trump suggested he was too occupied to fit a meeting with Kim Jong Un into his calendar during his current trip to Asia. The American leader remarked that he and the North Korean head of state would have that meeting at some point in the future. This statement followed Trump's repeated attempts to schedule a summit during his Asia tour this week.

Kim Emphasizes Education Importance

Kim Jong Un emphasized the significance of science and education during his inspection activities on Friday. According to KCNA, the leader stated that these fields are the clearest expression of our revolutionaries' outlook on the future generations and the revolution. The inspection occurred as North Korea maintained silence on the prospect of a meeting with the US President.

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History of Diplomatic Stalemate

Trump met Kim Jong Un three times during his first term in office and has floated the idea of another meeting since returning to the White House. The US leader raised the prospect of meeting the North Korean leader in China, claiming the North Korean leader would like to meet him. However, Pyongyang has remained silent on the matter despite these overtures.

Nuclear Program Remains Unchanged

Previous summits between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump sought to curb Pyongyang's nuclear program but yielded no concrete deal. Despite years of United Nations sanctions, North Korea has pressed ahead with its nuclear ambitions. The country has recently enshrined its nuclear status in law and declared its arsenal permanent and irreversible.

Geopolitical Shifts Complicate Talks

Analysts suggest that Pyongyang's closer ties with Beijing and Moscow give it less incentive to engage with Washington. This geopolitical shift complicates Trump's efforts to secure a diplomatic breakthrough. The situation has become even more challenging following the Republican party's crushing defeat in the midterm elections. The inspection of school equipment by Kim Jong Un serves as a visual indicator of North Korea's shifting priorities and its current diplomatic stance towards the United States.