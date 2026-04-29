Kim Jong-un Praises North Korean Soldiers Who Committed Suicide in Ukraine Conflict

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has publicly honored soldiers who died in Ukraine, including those who chose suicide over capture, calling them heroes. The speech confirms Pyongyang's involvement in the conflict and its growing military ties with Russia.

North Korea n leader Kim Jong-un recently addressed a memorial ceremony in Pyongyang, honoring soldiers who died while fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine's Kursk region.

During his speech, Kim praised the soldiers who chose suicide over capture, calling them heroes and loyal warriors. This marks the first time Kim has publicly acknowledged the extreme measures taken by North Korean troops in the conflict. According to South Korean, Ukrainian, and Western officials, over 6,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed in the fighting, with many resorting to self-detonation or other forms of suicide rather than surrender.

Kim's remarks were published in a transcript by North Korean state media KCNA, where he described the soldiers as patriots who fought bravely despite the harsh conditions. He also mentioned those who died in assault battles, emphasizing their dedication to their duty and the party. The speech comes amid reports that Pyongyang has received economic and military technology assistance from Russia in exchange for sending troops and munitions.

Intelligence assessments suggest that North Korea's involvement in the conflict has been driven by a desire for technological and financial gains, further straining its already tense relations with the international community. The ceremony, attended by Russian officials and bereaved families, underscored the deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, raising concerns about the broader implications for regional and global security





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