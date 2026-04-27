Kim Jong Un Reaffirms Support for Russia as North Korea Honors Soldiers Killed in Kursk

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov in Pyongyang, discussing international politics and reaffirming their strategic partnership. The visit included a memorial ceremony for North Korean soldiers who fought in Russia's Kursk region, where Kim praised their sacrifices and vowed continued support for Moscow's policies. The event underscored the deepening ties between the two nations amid ongoing conflicts and international tensions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov in Pyongyang on April 26, 2026, where the two leaders discussed international political developments and reaffirmed their nations' strategic partnership.

According to North Korea's state media, KCNA, Kim emphasized his government's unwavering support for Russia's policies aimed at safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security interests. The visit coincided with a memorial ceremony honoring North Korean soldiers who fought alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops launched a significant incursion in 2024. The ceremony, attended by a Russian delegation led by Belousov, underscored the deepening military and political ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, has resulted in the occupation of roughly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory. North Korea's involvement in the conflict, including the deployment of an estimated 14,000 troops to Kursk under a mutual defense pact, has drawn international condemnation. South Korean, Ukrainian, and Western officials reported that over 6,000 North Korean soldiers were killed in the fighting.

Kim also met with Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia's parliament and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, further solidifying the bilateral relationship. In a letter read during the memorial ceremony, Putin reiterated Russia's commitment to strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with North Korea. Kim has increasingly sought to honor the North Korean soldiers who fought in Kursk, framing their sacrifices as emblematic of loyalty and dedication.

During the ceremony, Kim wrote a handwritten message stating that the souls of the fallen would live forever with the great honor they defended. The event highlighted the growing alignment between North Korea and Russia, as both nations face international isolation and seek to counterbalance Western influence





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