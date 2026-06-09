Kim Soo-hyun's Strategic Return: Actor Launches Bench Campaign Amid Ongoing Legal Battles

South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun is set to reappear publicly with a print ad shoot for Philippine brand Bench in July, his first major activity in a year since the Kim Sae-ron controversy. This detailed report covers the campaign's significance, the looming lawsuits from advertisers, and his civil suit against a YouTuber, as the actor navigates a complex comeback.

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is preparing for a significant public return with a new advertising campaign for the Philippine fashion brand Bench, scheduled for a print advertisement shoot on July 14.

This marks his first major public activity in nearly a year, following a period of intense controversy and legal battles stemming from his relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron, who was found dead in February. The campaign represents a strategic move by the actor to reengage with the public and the entertainment industry amid ongoing lawsuits and a criminal investigation into those who disseminated alleged false materials about him.

Kim's agency, Gold Medalist, confirmed the shoot, highlighting a step toward normalcy after months of isolation. The actor's reemergence is carefully timed, coming as several key legal proceedings are set to resume in July, including high-stakes damages lawsuits from former advertisers. These lawsuits, totaling nearly 6.76 billion won (approximately US$4.47 million), assert that Kim's controversial image caused financial losses and that advertisers are entitled to compensation.

The first hearing for a 2.8 billion won suit by a cosmetics company is scheduled for July 3 at the Seoul Central District Court, followed by a separate 3.96 billion won claim from a health supplement company on July 10. These cases have been a central part of the protracted legal conflict that has surrounded Kim since the scandal erupted.

In addition to defending against these claims, Kim Soo-hyun is taking offensive legal action. His legal team announced plans to file a civil damages claim against YouTuber Kim Se-eui, the head of the channel HoverLab, who published materials alleging misconduct by the actor. The civil suit follows the YouTuber's recent arrest and referral to prosecutors on multiple charges, including defamation through false facts, violations of South Korea's stalking and sexual crimes laws, intimidation, and attempted coercion.

Police investigations determined that the KakaoTalk screenshots and an audio recording allegedly involving Kim Sae-ron were altered or fabricated using artificial intelligence. This criminal finding strengthens Kim's position in both the civil claim and the broader effort to clear his name. The agency issued a statement expressing gratitude to supporters and fans who stood by the actor during the lengthy legal procedures.

This public appreciation underscores a calculated effort to rebuild his reputation and remind the public of his enduring fan base. The Bench campaign, therefore, serves not only as a commercial venture but also as a symbolic milestone in Kim's attempted comeback. It tests the market's receptiveness to his return and may influence the outcomes of pending lawsuits, which hinge on public perception and the demonstrated level of ongoing support for the actor.

The convergence of the advertising shoot and the upcoming court dates creates a pivotal month for Kim Soo-hyun, as he navigates the complex intersection of legal, professional, and public relations challenges. The Philippine brand's decision to proceed with the shoot despite the controversy signals a degree of confidence in his residual star power, offering a potential template for other international brands considering similar collaborations.

However, the ultimate trajectory of his career restoration will depend heavily on the resolution of the legal disputes and the public's response to his gradual reappearance in the spotlight. This situation highlights the precarious nature of celebrity reputations in the digital age, where unverified allegations spread rapidly and can trigger severe commercial and legal repercussions.

Kim's case illustrates how quickly an actor's standing can erode and how painstaking the process of recovery can be, requiring simultaneous management of courtrooms, media narratives, and corporate partnerships. TheBench campaign is thus a crucial, high-visibility step in a long rehabilitation journey





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Kim Soo-Hyun Bench Campaign Kim Sae-Ron Controversy Lawsuits Advertisers Gold Medalist Hoverlab Youtuber Civil Damages Defamation AI-Altered Evidence Seoul Central District Court Comeback Philippine Fashion Brand

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