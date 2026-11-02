Antonelli wins F1 title at 20 as Verstappen takes Mexico City GP

Kimi Antonelli became Formula One's youngest world champion at 20 years and 68 days after finishing third in a red-flagged Mexico City Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen.

Kimi Antonelli became Formula One's youngest world champion at 20 years and 68 days old on Sunday, finishing third for Mercedes in a red-flagged and restarted Mexico City Grand Prix won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The race took place at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The Italian sobbed with joy over the team radio as he took the chequered flag. His overall lead is now an unassailable 119 points. He is the first Italian champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953, 73 years earlier.

Also read Verstappen Criticizes Lawson After Mexico City GP Practice Clash

Antonelli Celebrates Youngest World Champion Title

Get in there, Kimi. Champion of the world, said his race engineer Peter Bonnington, a regular target for the young driver's practical jokes. We did it thank you so much, gasped the Italian, whose parents and sister were there to embrace him when he stepped out of the car. He was then mobbed by his pit crew.

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The previous youngest champion was Germany's Sebastian Vettel, who took the first of his four titles with Red Bull at 23 years and 134 days in 2010. I'm speechless. I'm trying to process what has just happened, said Antonelli in comments to the crowd. It's been an incredible season, and to share this podium with Max and Lewis is truly incredible.

And looking forward to some more battles in the future. This weekend I did feel a bit more tense, but I'm just so happy that we got it done, and now we can enjoy the rest of the season, he added, with an Italian flag wrapped around his shoulders on the podium and spraying the champagne with abandon. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton started from pole position and took a close second place after clashing with teammate Charles Leclerc.

Title Standings Shift After Chaotic Mexico Race

The afternoon featured two safety cars, multiple crashes and an agonizing 33-minute halt with 25 of the 71 laps remaining. Leclerc finished fourth, McLaren's outgoing champion Lando Norris was fifth and Antonelli's teammate George Russell only sixth in a race he had to win to have any chance of staying in contention. That also meant Verstappen went second in the overall standings, with Hamilton third and pre-season favourite Russell plummeting to fourth and 130 points behind Antonelli.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was seventh in the race, ahead of Alpine's Franco Colapinto and Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson. Alpine's Pierre Gasly completed the top 10. The race was interrupted on lap 46 when Valtteri Bottas crashed into the wall at the first corner. The incident was caused by issues with his right-side suspension, forcing a red flag and bringing the race to a standstill.

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Bottas exited the vehicle unaided and waved to the fans before leaving the track, avoiding serious injury. The stoppage lasted for 33 minutes, causing a significant delay in the 71-lap event and adding to the drama of the afternoon. During the long halt, the paddock buzzed with speculation about how the restart would affect the title race and the final standings. The delay allowed teams to make strategic adjustments and gave drivers a chance to regroup.

When the race resumed, the order on the grid was set, and the pressure was back on the leaders to execute their plans perfectly. When the green flag waved again, Verstappen took the lead immediately. He was followed closely by Leclerc, Hamilton, Antonelli, Norris, and Russell. Verstappen drove a flawless race after the restart, maintaining his position to take the victory.

Verstappen Wins Race as Season Approaches Final Legs

He did not let the win slip away despite the intense competition and the challenging conditions of the high-altitude track. Verstappen's ability to stay focused and capitalize on the restart demonstrated his resilience and skill as a top-tier competitor in the series. The unpredictable nature of the event meant that any mistake could have cost drivers crucial points. Following the Mexico event, the Formula One calendar moves to Brazil and then to Las Vegas for the next scheduled races.

These events are expected to proceed as planned, with teams and drivers preparing for the upcoming challenges. The focus will shift to these new circuits as the season enters its final phases.

However, the final two scheduled Grands Prix, in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, remain uncertain due to instability in the region. Organizers are monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators. This uncertainty adds a layer of complexity to the end-of-season logistics and scheduling. The sporting world awaits further updates on whether these crucial races will go ahead as scheduled or face cancellation.