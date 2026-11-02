Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest F1 world champion at 20 after finishing third in Mexico

Kimi Antonelli clinched the 2026 Formula One world championship at 20 years and 68 days old, becoming the youngest champion in F1 history after finishing third in the Mexico City Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen.

Kimi Antonelli became Formula One's youngest world champion at 20 years and 68 days old on Nov 1 (Sunday) after finishing third for Mercedes in a red-flagged and restarted Mexico City Grand Prix won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The first Italian champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953 sobbed with joy over the team radio as he took the chequered flag at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. His overall lead is now an unassailable 119 points with four races still left in the season. After crossing the finish line, Antonelli placed his hands on the steering wheel and his voice cracked as he said, We did it, we did it.

Also read Antonelli wins F1 title at 20 as Verstappen takes Mexico City GP

Antonelli Becomes Youngest F1 Champion

He added on the radio: Thank you so much, we did it, we did it, thank you so much ... thank you. The previous youngest champion was Germany's Sebastian Vettel, who took the first of his four titles with Red Bull at 23 years and 134 days in 2010. Get in there, Kimi. Champion of the world, said his race engineer Peter Bonnington, a regular target for the young driver's practical jokes.

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We did it thank you so much, gasped the Italian, whose parents and sister were there to embrace him when he stepped out of the car. He was then mobbed by his pit crew. I'm speechless. I'm trying to process what has just happened, Antonelli said in comments to the crowd.

It's been an incredible season, and to share this podium with Max and Lewis is truly incredible. And looking forward to some more battles in the future. This weekend I did feel a bit more tense, but I'm just so happy that we got it done, and now we can enjoy the rest of the season, he added, with an Italian flag wrapped around his shoulders on the podium and spraying the champagne with abandon.

Tributes Flow for Historic Italian Victory

He also said: I would not be here, without Mercedes and my family. Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali paid tribute: For 73 years, our country has waited for this moment, and today an entire nation will celebrate one of its own reaching the very pinnacle of our sport. Today, his name joins the legends of our sport. A new chapter in Formula 1 history has been written, and I firmly believe this is only the beginning of an extraordinary legacy.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton started from pole position and took a close second place after clashing with teammate Charles Leclerc on an afternoon of drama with two safety cars, multiple crashes and an agonising 33-minute halt with 25 of the 71 laps remaining. The race was stopped on lap 46 with a red flag after Valtteri Bottas crashed into the wall at the first corner, following issues with his right-side suspension.

Cadillac reported that the driver was given further medical assessments as a precaution. Bottas had got out of the car unaided and waved to the fans before leaving the track. At the restart, Verstappen was first, followed by Charles Leclerc, Hamilton, Antonelli, Lando Norris and Russell. The Red Bull driver did not let the win slip away and secured his sixth Mexico City GP victory.

Hamilton Frustrated by Leclerc Penalty

Hamilton lost the lead on the fourth lap while battling for the lead with Leclerc. Hamilton briefly went off track, dropping back to third place. The manoeuvre between the two Ferrari drivers was investigated, resulting in a five-second penalty for Leclerc, a decision that left seven-time world champion Hamilton fuming. The stewards are basically handing Charles this win.

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We agreed in the drivers' briefing, Hamilton said. The problem with a 5-second penalty is that he's got clean air and doesn't have to manage the car like the rest of us. He should have just given the position back. Shortly before the red flag caused by Bottas' crash, Hamilton radioed: We've got problems ... big, big problems.

On pulling into the garage, he appeared visibly frustrated with his team. Leclerc finished fourth, McLaren's outgoing champion Lando Norris was fifth and Antonelli's teammate George Russell only sixth in a race he had to win to have any chance of staying in contention. That also meant Verstappen went second in the overall standings, with Hamilton third and pre-season favourite Russell plummeting to fourth and 130 points behind Antonelli.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was seventh in the race, ahead of Alpine's Franco Colapinto and Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson. Alpine's Pierre Gasly completed the top 10. After Mexico, F1 will head to Brazil and then to Las Vegas. It remains uncertain whether the final two scheduled Grands Prix, in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, will take place, given instability in the region.

Aston Martin Reliability Plagues Alonso

Aston Martin's troubles: After a disastrous qualifying, Fernando Alonso joked that he wouldn't race in Mexico and would head straight to Brazil instead. That nearly became a reality. Alonso, a two-time F1 champion, was forced to retire early, with his teammate Lance Stroll exiting the race shortly afterward on the seventh lap, capping off a disastrous visit to Mexico for the Aston Martin team. I was just told to retire the car due to an engine issue.

I'm not sure what happened. The car was fine during the first practice sessions, then it failed in qualifying, and now it's happened again, Alonso said. We had reliability issues at the worst possible time. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli celebrating after finishing third in the race and clinching the 2026 Formula One World Championship.