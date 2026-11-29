Kimi Antonelli claimed his tenth victory of the 2026 season in Qatar, declining teammate George Russell's offer to hand over the win after debris damaged Russell's car.

Kimi Antonelli secured his tenth victory of the 2026 Formula One season at the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, November 29, in Doha. The 20-year-old driver, who has recently become the youngest ever world champion, repeatedly offered to yield the lead to his Mercedes teammate George Russell during the final laps of the race. The Mercedes team declined the offer, allowing Antonelli to take the checkered flag and complete a dominant performance for the Silver Arrows.

Antonelli Wins Despite Debris Incident for Russell

George Russell began the race from pole position but suffered a significant setback on the second lap. Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad demolished a polystyrene track marker, scattering debris across the circuit. This incident damaged Russell's car and also affected Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar, who lost front wing downforce. The collision forced Mercedes to manage a complex strategic situation for their second driver while Antonelli maintained his pace.

Also read George Russell beats teammate Kimi Antonelli to Qatar Grand Prix pole

Mercedes Team Declines Russell's Request for Help

Antonelli approached the team radio multiple times to ask if he should slow down and let Russell recover the position. Team engineer Peter Bonnington responded that Russell was too far behind at that stage, instructing Antonelli to hold his position. The Mercedes hierarchy explained that accepting the victory would not only be strategically impossible due to the gap but would also create an unsatisfactory historical footnote for the sport. They noted that past instances of gifted wins often created more narrative pain than genuine resolution.

Antonelli Reflects on Championship and Teammate Support

Antonelli, who is Italy's first Formula One champion since 1953, expressed empathy for Russell's misfortune during post-race interviews. He stated that he was fully willing to hand over the win if it could help George in the championship battle. "Obviously, as a team, we're trying to help George for the championship, and we know how important it is for the team as well," Antonelli said. He noted that he asked the team several times to prepare himself for the maneuver, acknowledging the significant gap that existed between the two drivers.

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Verstappen Secures Runner-Up Status in Title Standings

The outcome of the Qatar race had minimal impact on the final championship standings, as Max Verstappen had already secured sufficient points to finish as the runner-up. Entering the penultimate race, the Red Bull driver was 40 points behind the leaders, with only 50 points remaining in the season. George Russell started the event as the title favorite but found himself fourth in the standings, trailing the championship leaders significantly. A victory for Russell would not have altered the final podium positions or the championship hierarchy.

Mercedes Demonstrates Total Dominance in Qatar

The race showcased Mercedes' superior machinery, with Antonelli controlling the event from the pitstops onward. During a virtual safety car period, Antonelli managed the first pitstop strategically, ensuring he retained the lead while the team addressed debris issues. On lap 35, he executed a second stop, losing valuable time to clear the track. By the final lap, Antonelli had extended his lead to approximately 30 seconds over Russell. Despite the comfortable margin, the Italian driver continued to monitor team orders, prioritizing team strategy over personal glory in a season defined by his rapid ascent to the top of the grid.