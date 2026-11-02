King Charles Caught in Antigua Rainstorm, Jokes About Watercress on His Suit

King Charles was caught in a tropical rainstorm during Antigua and Barbuda's independence day parade while Queen Camilla held the only umbrella. He joked about growing watercress on his suit and is due to address Commonwealth leaders Tuesday amid debate over Britain's role in the slave trade.

King Charles was caught in a tropical rainstorm in Antigua on Sunday, while his wife Queen Camilla strolled off with the only available umbrella. The couple's Caribbean tour has been dominated by debate over Britain's role in the slave trade, but it was the sight of the soaked monarch that made headlines.

As rain hammered down on Charles, 77, he flung up his hands in despair. He was seen gesturing and turning round to try to attract the attention of someone who might help, while Camilla was shielded from the downpour. Locals taking part in the Antigua and Barbuda independence day parade did not flinch as they were lashed by the storm. Charles was eventually given an umbrella and was seen joking about his experience with Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

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King Charles jokes about rainstorm suit

I think I'm about to grow watercress on my suit, he said in a video posted on the royal family's Instagram account. The lighthearted moment came during a tour already overshadowed by difficult historical questions. It is not the first time the frustration of the famously short-fused Charles has been captured in public.

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Not long after he became king in 2022, in an incident that went viral on social media, he reacted grumpily when a pen leaked ink onto his hand at an event in Northern Ireland. Oh God, I hate this, he cursed. I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time, he continued. He has since made fun of himself, quipping at a subsequent event, I'm hoping that my pen is going to work.

It doesn't usually. He is due to make a speech to Commonwealth leaders on Tuesday. Since becoming king, he has expressed sorrow for the suffering caused by slavery without crossing a line that Britain has long resisted: an apology. The debate over Britain's role in the slave trade has dominated the couple's Caribbean tour.

Rainstorm diversion from slavery debate

Charles has acknowledged the pain of slavery but has stopped short of issuing a formal apology, a step Britain has long avoided. The rainstorm moment offered a brief diversion from those serious themes. As the storm lashed the parade, Charles raised his hands and looked around for help while Camilla remained dry under the umbrella. Eventually the king was given an umbrella and joked with Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

His watercress remark, posted on the royal family's Instagram account, quickly drew attention online. The incident echoed his 2022 pen mishap in Northern Ireland, which also went viral. Charles has shown both irritation and self-deprecating humor in public since becoming king. He is scheduled to address Commonwealth leaders on Tuesday, where the legacy of slavery is expected to remain a sensitive topic.

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His speech will be closely watched for any shift in tone. Charles has expressed sorrow for slavery's suffering without offering the apology that Britain has long resisted. The Caribbean tour continues to balance ceremonial duties with difficult historical questions.