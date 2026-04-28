King Charles III Meets President Trump in Oval Office Amid U.S.-U.K. Tensions

President Donald Trump and King Charles III held a private meeting in the Oval Office, marking the first state visit by a British monarch since 2007. The visit comes amid strained relations over Iran and NATO, testing King Charles's diplomatic skills.

In a departure from his usual televised meetings with foreign leaders, President Donald Trump hosted King Charles III in the Oval Office on Tuesday, April 28, as part of a series of events marking the first state visit by a British monarch since Queen Elizabeth II in 2007.

This visit also marks King Charles's first trip to the United States since his coronation in 2022. The meeting comes at a time of strained relations between the U.S. and U.K., particularly over Trump’s handling of the conflict in Iran and his threats to withdraw from NATO. For King Charles, the visit represents a significant test of his diplomatic skills, as he navigates the complexities of international relations while maintaining the ceremonial role of the British monarchy.

Unlike previous meetings with foreign leaders, this encounter did not include a livestreamed press conference. A White House official explained that this was due to King Charles’s status as a head of state rather than a head of government, meaning his role is largely ceremonial and he does not dictate policy or publicly comment on government affairs.

Trump has previously used televised Oval Office meetings to discuss high-stakes international issues, such as ongoing conflicts, which have sometimes led to tense exchanges. A notable example was his 2025 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which garnered significant media attention for its heated discussions. Since the start of the year, Trump has held several private meetings with foreign leaders, some of which included press conferences.

In March, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin visited the White House, though details of their discussions were not publicly disclosed. Adhering to British royal protocol, King Charles is expected to avoid engaging in debates about current political issues. Trump also revealed that he had considered attending the king’s speech to Congress but ultimately decided against it, citing protocol concerns.

'I was thinking of going, but they said, 'I don't know, that might be a step too far. I would love to go,' Trump remarked during an arrival ceremony. The president and first lady personally escorted the royals out of the Oval Office before the king’s address to Congress, where a motorcade awaited their departure





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