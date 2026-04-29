King Charles Jokes with Trump About French Language During State Dinner

King Charles III playfully teased President Trump during a state dinner, referencing a previous comment Trump made about World War II and European languages. The visit also included an address to Congress and discussions about Iran.

King Charles III injected a playful spirit into Tuesday evenings state dinner , delivering a witty remark directed at President Trump. The comment playfully suggested that President Trump would be fluent in French rather than English were it not for the historical influence of the United Kingdom .

This lighthearted exchange was a direct reference to a previous statement made by President Trump in January, during a conversation with European leaders. At that time, President Trump asserted that European nations would be speaking German if the United States had not intervened during World War II. King Charles, addressing a visibly amused President Trump, quipped, “Dare I say that, if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French.

” This humorous moment followed a formal address delivered by King Charles to the United States Congress. In his speech, he emphasized the enduring and deeply rooted alliance between the U.S. and the U.K., highlighting the historical ties and shared values that bind the two nations. This address was a significant occasion, marking only the second instance in history where a British monarch has been granted the honor of speaking before the U.S. Congress.

Prior to the state dinner, President Trump and King Charles engaged in a private meeting within the Oval Office. This meeting occurred against a backdrop of increasing tension between the U.S. and the U.K., particularly concerning the ongoing situation surrounding the Iran nuclear agreement and potential military conflict. The atmosphere surrounding the Iran issue was further complicated by President Trumps subsequent remarks during the state dinner.

In a move that appeared to breach diplomatic protocol, President Trump alluded to King Charles private sentiments regarding Iran, revealing details of their conversation. He stated, 'We're doing very well, we have militarily defeated that particular opponent, and we're never going to let that opponent ever — Charles agrees with me, even more than I do — we're never going to let that opponent have nuclear weapons.

' This disclosure raised eyebrows, as it is customary to maintain the confidentiality of private discussions with a monarch. Following the state dinner, King Charles and Queen Camilla embarked on the next leg of their four-day visit, traveling from Washington, D.C. , to New York City. Their itinerary in New York includes a poignant visit to the 9/11 Memorial at One World Trade Center, where they will be joined by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

While the visit to the memorial is a scheduled event, Mayor Mamdanis office has confirmed that no private meeting will take place between the King and the Mayor. The royal tour is designed to strengthen diplomatic ties and commemorate significant historical events. The trip is expected to conclude on Thursday, April 30, marking the end of a busy and symbolically important visit for King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The visit underscores the continued importance of the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, even amidst evolving geopolitical challenges and occasional diplomatic friction. The Kings lighthearted joke, while seemingly innocuous, also served as a subtle reminder of the UKs historical role in shaping the global landscape and its enduring influence on international affairs.

The entire visit has been closely watched by international observers, keen to assess the current state of the special relationship between the two countries and the personal rapport between King Charles and President Trump





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