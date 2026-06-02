King Charles Shares Deep Affection for Balmoral in New Guidebook Foreword

In the foreword to a new guidebook on Balmoral, King Charles reveals why Queen Elizabeth II chose the Scottish estate for her final days and expresses his own lifelong love for the 'sacred' property, now opening more of its grounds to the public.

King Charles has opened up about the profound personal and historical significance of Balmoral , the Scottish estate where his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, spent her final days before her passing in September 2022.

In a heartfelt foreword to a new guidebook dedicated to the property, the 77-year-old monarch shares his enduring affection for the place, a sentiment deeply rooted in his childhood. He describes Balmoral as a uniquely special and almost sacred landscape, a haven of timelessness that has refreshed the souls of generations of his family. Charles recalls that his late mother particularly treasured her time there, making it the deliberate and peaceful setting for her final moments.

The King's personal reflections are published alongside a watercolour painting he created of the castle in 1989, offering a rare glimpse into his private connection to the estate. The guidebook itself, authored by Mary Miers, invites the public to share in the magic and intricate architecture of Balmoral, which Charles hopes will inspire all who experience it.

While the estate has remained largely closed to the public in recent years, exceptions have been made, such as using the ballroom for art exhibitions. Now, visitors have the cherished opportunity to explore more of this royal sanctuary through guided tours of the interiors, the expansive gardens, and the surrounding countryside. Highlights include two mazes that Charles himself helped design and a conservatory built in 2002 to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee.

This opening of Balmoral represents a significant sharing of a deeply private royal retreat, transforming it from a secluded family haven into a shared national and global treasure, allowing people worldwide to appreciate the wild, majestic landscape that has been a source of such inspiration and enjoyment for the monarchy





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