King Ibrahim Defends Najib Pardon Amid Legal Conflict with AGC

Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim defends the conditional pardon of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, urging strict compliance as the Attorney-General's Chambers seeks court clarification on the release terms.

Malaysia's King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, has issued a stern warning against any attempts to question his conditional pardon order for former Prime Minister Najib Razak. The palace declared the royal decree to be clear, explicit, and unambiguous in its directives. This unusual forceful intervention has placed the King's constitutional power of pardon and the judiciary's authority to interpret court orders in sharp focus.

The royal statement emphasized that all conditions stipulated in the conditional pardon order have been fulfilled. Any argument questioning the order would amount to defying the decree of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. The palace insisted there should be no confusion or prolonged uncertainty over the implementation of this critical legal and constitutional matter.

Also read Najib Razak Released From Kajang Prison to Serve Remainder Under House Arrest After Fine Paid

Core Details of Legal Dispute

The controversy centers on a conditional pardon granted on Sept 18. This pardon allowed Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence in the SRC International corruption case under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028. This arrangement was contingent upon the payment of a fine. The fine was originally RM210 million but was reduced to RM50 million, equivalent to S$15.7 million, under an earlier royal pardon in 2024.

Najib was originally sentenced to 12 years in prison for the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International. SRC International is a former subsidiary of the scandal-hit state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, commonly known as 1MDB. The High Court had already halved the prison term and reduced the fine following the initial royal pardon intervention.

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Stakeholder Positions and Views

The Attorney-General's Chambers insists it is not challenging the King but wants a court ruling on whether Najib's payment of the fine ends his current sentence. The AGC is seeking clarification on whether this payment potentially triggers a separate 15-year jail term. The government argues that judicial clarification is necessary to prevent conflicting interpretations and protect Najib's rights against being detained beyond his lawful term.

Najib's lawyers protested against the AGC's move to suspend the transfer. They stated that every condition set by the King in the pardon had been met. The legal team demanded immediate release into house arrest, calling the AGC's media statement an act of executive overreach. They argued there is no lawful reason for their client to remain in prison given the fulfilled conditions.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's government faces increasing political pressure regarding this standoff. On Nov 7, UMNO called for the immediate implementation of the Pardons Board's decision. The party demanded Najib be allowed to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest immediately. This call followed the King's firm decree on the matter and the payment of the fine on Nov 6.

Najib's expected homecoming on Nov 6 ended with the 73-year-old back in Kajang Prison. This occurred hours after his party, UMNO, fully paid the required fine. Preparations for his transfer to his Kuala Lumpur residence were halted when the AGC intervened. The Kuala Lumpur High Court issued an order authorizing his discharge while also stating he should serve the remainder under house arrest.

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Constitutional Implications and Future

Malaysia's Federal Constitution grants the power of pardon as a royal prerogative under Article 42. The palace noted that the Sept 18 Pardons Board meeting was attended by the Federal Territories Minister and the Attorney-General. Their presence underscored that the decision was made through the proper constitutional process.

If the SRC sentence remains in force, Najib could serve its remainder under house arrest until August 2028. However, if the discharge order means the SRC sentence has legally ended, the second prison term could take effect immediately. Najib was separately sentenced to 15 years in prison in December 2025. The High Court ordered that this sentence begin after he completes his SRC sentence.