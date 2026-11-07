King Kazu Makes Oldest J3 League Appearance at 59

Kazuyoshi Miura sets new record as oldest player in Japan third division history during Fukushima United victory over FC Ryukyu.

Kazuyoshi Miura secured a place in the history books on Saturday by becoming the oldest player ever to appear in Japan's third-tier league. The fifty-nine-year-old striker, widely recognized by his nickname King Kazu, substituted into the match for Fukushima United during their four-to-one home victory against FC Ryukyu.

Breaking Age Records in J3 League

Miura entered the pitch in the second-half stoppage time, reaching the specific age of 59 years, 8 months, and 12 days. This appearance officially surpassed his own previous record for the J.League, marking a significant milestone in a professional career that has now spanned 42 seasons.

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The feat underscores the extraordinary longevity of a player who has maintained elite fitness levels across five decades of professional soccer. His entrance onto the field served as a celebration of his enduring commitment to the sport despite his advanced age and the competitive nature of modern football.

Return to Competitive League Action

This match marked Miura's first official league appearance since 2021, when he played a single match in the top flight for his parent club, Yokohama FC. The long gap between competitive league games highlights the rare nature of his current participation in the third division.

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During the previous season, Miura participated in six matches during a shortened special tournament under the split-season format. However, officials did not classify those appearances as official league games, meaning his current status as the oldest player applies strictly to standard league competitions.

Scoring Streak Ends Long Wait

Beyond his record-breaking appearance, Miura recently resolved a significant personal challenge regarding his goal-scoring record. He ended a near four-year wait for a competitive goal by scoring during the Emperor's Cup tournament in July.

The goal in the national cup competition provided a major boost to his confidence and demonstrated his continued ability to contribute offensively. This achievement preceded his historic league appearance, reinforcing his status as a relevant and impactful player despite the passage of time.

Legacy and Future Impact

Kazuyoshi Miura continues to inspire fans and players alike through his dedication to professional football. His journey from a young international talent to a veteran record-holder in the J.League third division is unprecedented.

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His participation in matches for Fukushima United serves as a testament to the changing dynamics of player longevity in Japanese soccer. As he continues to play, Miura remains a central figure in discussions about age limits and physical capability in modern sports.