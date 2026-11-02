Kinokuniya Takashimaya Outlet Temporarily Closed After Locker Room Fire on Nov 2

Kinokuniya's flagship Singapore outlet at Takashimaya was briefly shuttered on Nov 2 following a minor fire in a fourth-floor locker room. The Singapore Civil Defence Force extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported.

Helmy Sa'at Bookstore chain Kinokuniya's flagship outlet at Takashimaya Shopping Centre in Orchard was temporarily closed for several hours on Monday, November 2. The closure occurred after a fire broke out in a locker room within the store's premises.

SCDF Responds To Locker Fire

The incident took place at 391A Orchard Road, the address of the Takashimaya department store. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the blaze at approximately 2:55 pm on that day. SCDF officers responded promptly to the scene. They discovered that the fire involved personal items stored in a locker room located on the fourth floor.

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The specific unit affected houses the Kinokuniya store, which is a major retail presence on that level of the mall. The fire brigade worked to contain and extinguish the flames using a standard fire extinguisher. Their quick action prevented the fire from spreading to other parts of the building or the store itself. The situation was resolved without the need for more intensive firefighting measures.

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No injuries were reported among staff, customers, or emergency responders. The safety of all individuals involved in the incident was confirmed by the authorities. This outcome highlights the effectiveness of the immediate response to the small-scale fire. Kinokuniya addressed the disruption through its official social media channels.

At around 4:20 pm, the chain announced on Facebook that its Takashimaya outlet would be closed due to unforeseen circumstances. This communication kept the public informed about the temporary suspension of operations. Operations at the store were fully resumed later in the day. A subsequent Facebook post at approximately 6:30 pm confirmed that the outlet had reopened to customers.

Facebook Updates Removed From Site

This update followed the clearance of the area by emergency services. However, a review by AsiaOne found that the Facebook posts were no longer available by the time of their publication. The removal of these digital announcements was noted in their reporting of the event. This may have affected some customers' ability to verify the reopening status online.

The SCDF stated that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Authorities are likely examining the personal items that sparked the blaze. Further details regarding the origin of the fire have not yet been released to the public. The Straits Times observed officers from the police and the SCDF outside the store at around 5 pm.

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Employees were seen standing outside the shuttered store while its lights remained on. This visual evidence corroborated the reports of the ongoing incident. Media outlets have contacted Kinokuniya Singapore for additional information. The bookstore chain has not yet provided further comments on the specific cause.

More details may emerge as the investigation into the locker room fire continues.