Kinoshi Resigns Less Than Two Weeks After BG Tampines Rovers Appointment; Phang Takes Over as Interim Coach

BG Tampines Rovers has seen its Japanese coach Katsuhito Kinoshi resign due to family reasons, marking the club's fifth managerial change this season. General Manager William Phang will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, aiming to maintain the team's title aspirations amidst ongoing instability.

BG Tampines Rovers finds itself in another period of managerial flux following the unexpected resignation of Japanese coach Katsuhito Kinoshi , who departs the club less than two weeks into his tenure. Citing personal family reasons, Kinoshi's immediate departure leaves the Singapore Premier League side scrambling to fill the crucial head coach position for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season. This marks the fifth time the club has had to appoint a new coach within the current season, highlighting a period of considerable instability in their leadership.

Stepping into the breach is William Phang, the club's general manager and goalkeeper coach, who has been appointed interim head coach. Phang, a long-serving figure at BG Tampines Rovers since 2017, expressed his readiness and enthusiasm to take on the responsibility. He stated his commitment to guiding the team through the final six matches of the league campaign, emphasizing his determination to contend for the title. The club's chairman, Shungo Sakamoto, publicly backed Phang, asserting the club's full confidence in his ability to provide interim leadership and maintain continuity during this turbulent period. Sakamoto indicated that an internal assessment identified Phang as the most suitable candidate to navigate the club through these unforeseen circumstances.

Kinoshi's brief stint at BG Tampines Rovers was marked by a mixed performance on the field, with the team experiencing one win and one loss under his guidance. However, his departure comes amidst ongoing scrutiny and a recent fine levied against the club by the Football Association of Singapore. This penalty, amounting to S$2,000, was imposed after Kinoshi, described as an unauthorized individual at the time, was observed in an official area during a Singapore Premier League match prior to his official appointment. The club has also faced other disciplinary actions this season, including a 3-0 forfeit loss in the Singapore Cup final for fielding insufficient local players. Kinoshi's previous coaching experience includes a stint as manager for Malaysian football side Selangor FC and an assistant coaching role with the Serbian national team, indicating a pedigree that belies his short stay in Singapore.

The managerial merry-go-round at BG Tampines Rovers began at the start of the season with Akbar Nawas, who was replaced in September 2025. Noh Rahman then took the helm before parting ways in February of this year, leading to Robert Eziakor's appointment as interim coach. The club's consistent need for leadership changes underscores the significant challenges they face in establishing a stable and successful environment. Despite these disruptions, the club remains focused on the immediate task of competing strongly in the remaining matches and challenging for the league title under Phang's interim leadership. The club's stated goal is to maintain forward momentum and achieve their season objectives, even in the face of constant upheaval





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BG Tampines Rovers Katsuhito Kinoshi William Phang Singapore Premier League Football Coaching Changes

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