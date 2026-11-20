KL Rahul approaches century as India dominates day three of the first Test against New Zealand, reducing the deficit to just 129 runs in Wellington.

KL Rahul is poised to reach a century as India maintained their commanding position on the third day of the first Test match in Wellington. The Indian batsmen progressed without loss through the opening session, leaving lunch on the scoreboard at 239 for the loss of one wicket. This strong batting performance has significantly reduced New Zealand's overall lead to just 129 runs, putting immense pressure on the host nation's bowling attack.

Rahul And Padikkal Partnership Builds Dominance

KL Rahul resumed his innings on Friday with a score of 52 not out while India stood at 159 for one. By the lunch break on Saturday, he had reached 93 not out, demonstrating remarkable consistency and skill. He shared a substantial 109-run partnership with opener Devdutt Padikkal, who reached his half-century mark for the fourth time in his five Test matches. Padikkal remained unbeaten on 53, providing excellent support to Rahul as they dismantled the New Zealand bowling lineup.

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Day Three Pitch Contrasts With Earlier Conditions

The conditions at the Basin Reserve pitch offered little assistance to the bowlers during this session, characterized by a bright and sunny day in the New Zealand capital. This environment stood in stark contrast to the first two sessions of Thursday, where the surface was grassy and challenging. During those earlier sessions, Jasprit Bumrah and the other Indian seamers effectively exploited the conditions to reduce New Zealand to 70 for five, turning the match in India's favor.

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New Zealand Recovery Attempt And Key Performers

Despite the earlier collapse, New Zealand managed to post a competitive total of 368 runs in their first innings. This recovery was largely due to a massive 216-run stand for the sixth wicket between Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips. Henry Nicholls remained unbeaten on 175, while Glenn Phillips contributed significantly with 118 runs. These efforts allowed the hosts to avoid a follow-on and kept the contest alive, although India's current dominance has shifted the momentum back decisively.

India Squad Strength And Match Outlook

India has fielded a strong squad led by Shubman Gill, featuring key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Rishabh Pant. The batting lineup includes Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, and Anshul Kamboj, while the bowling attack is spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna. On the New Zealand side, Tom Latham continues to lead the team alongside Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, and Jacob Duffy. As the match progresses, India's batting depth and bowling precision will be crucial in securing a victory.