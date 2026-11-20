KLA Corporation expands its Ang Mo Kio facility, creating 400 jobs and establishing Singapore as a key hub for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

KLA Corporation officially launched a significant expansion at its Ang Mo Kio manufacturing facility on Friday, November 20, marking a major milestone for the United States-headquartered semiconductor equipment manufacturer. The new 210,000 square foot site is designed to accelerate the production of advanced equipment essential for semiconductor manufacturing, including advanced packaging, silicon photonics, and artificial intelligence-driven applications.

Facility Details and Job Creation Impact

The expanded facility, which opened in October 2024, brings the total size of KLA's Ang Mo Kio operations to approximately 420,000 square feet. According to Chief Financial Officer Bren Higgins, this expansion solidifies the location as the company's largest manufacturing site globally. The project is expected to create about 400 new jobs, with roles spanning mechanical design engineering, materials evaluation, and product testing.

Also read MAS Launches AI Missions to Close Regulatory Gap in Financial Tech

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who also serves as Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade), emphasized the strategic importance of these specialized capabilities. He stated that as chips become more powerful and specialized, the manufacturing process requires greater precision. Equipment capable of measuring process variations and detecting defects early is increasingly critical for maintaining competitive advantages in the global market.

Strategic Growth and Stakeholder Perspectives

KLA's Singapore Country President and Senior Vice-President of Global Operations, Theo Kneepkens, provided further insight into the company's long-term vision. He announced plans for another expansion phase, contingent on receiving relevant approvals. This next phase of growth will be larger than the company's two current buildings combined and will be located in close proximity to the existing site.

Advertisement

Kneepkens highlighted that the company's conviction in Singapore stems from the nation's exceptional talent pool, supportive governance, and strategic geographic position. He noted that these factors make Singapore indispensable for the global manufacturing of critical semiconductor equipment that powers AI and advanced computing. The company currently employs more than 2,200 workers across multiple shifts in Singapore.

Economic Contribution and Future Outlook

The expansion aligns with the broader economic contributions of the semiconductor industry in Singapore, which accounts for close to 6 percent of the country's GDP and employs more than 35,000 people. The Economic Development Board (EDB) continues to support such investments to ensure the nation remains a competitive hub for high-tech manufacturing. The current and future expansions are projected to create about 1,000 new jobs in total across research and development, supply chain, and manufacturing engineering functions.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong urged Singapore to keep building the specialized capabilities that companies need to compete. He emphasized that working with global partners like KLA not only supports corporate growth but also creates valuable opportunities for the local workforce. KLA's Singapore site currently houses its research and development, manufacturing, and corporate functions, alongside one of its largest global technical training centers.

This development follows broader industry trends, including new or expanded partnerships announced in September by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) with KLA and other semiconductor companies such as Applied Materials and GlobalFoundries. The continuous investment in the Ang Mo Kio site underscores the enduring commitment of KLA Corporation to its Singapore operations and its role in the global technology supply chain.