Koh Chee Siong receives 11 months jail and 4-year ban for driving against traffic on Choa Chu Kang Way while under influence of etomidate drug vapors.

Koh Chee Siong has been sentenced to 11 months in prison and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licenses for four years following his release. The 35-year-old driver was held accountable for a severe traffic violation that occurred on Choa Chu Kang Way on November 26, 2025, exactly one year prior to his sentencing. The incident involved driving directly against the flow of traffic while under the influence of etomidate, a potent substance often found in illegal vaping devices.

Incident Details and Etomidate Exposure

Koh Chee Siong pleaded guilty to two specific charges during his court proceedings: dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of a specified controlled drug. Prosecutors established that he smoked a Kpod containing etomidate at approximately 8:30 pm on the night of November 26, 2025. Shortly after consuming the vape, he proceeded to drive his vehicle in the wrong direction along Choa Chu Kang Way.

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Etomidate is a substance that enters the lungs directly when inhaled via vaping. This method of consumption can lead to severe physiological reactions, including muscle spasms, breathing difficulties, seizures, and psychosis. The presence of this drug in Koh's system significantly impaired his judgment and motor skills, creating an immediate and severe hazard for all other road users in the vicinity.

Police Investigation and Legal Consequences

Law enforcement agencies quickly investigated the scene and discovered a vape device inside the vehicle. Subsequent blood tests confirmed the presence of etomidate traces in Koh Chee Siong's system. Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicole Teo detailed the events, noting that Koh had driven against traffic before turning into a petrol station. Police statements released in September confirmed that other motorists were forced to slow down abruptly to avoid a collision, although fortunately, no injuries were reported.

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Under current regulations for driving under the influence of drugs, first-time offenders face penalties that include fines ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, imprisonment for up to a year, or both. The court applied these standards to Koh's case, resulting in the 11-month jail term. Additionally, the four-year driving disqualification begins from his release date, ensuring a significant barrier to him operating vehicles upon reentry into society.

Broader Context of Drug-Related Traffic Offenses

The sentencing of Koh Chee Siong highlights a troubling trend in drug-fueled traffic violations. Statistics indicate that between 2023 and 2025, a specific number of such incidents were recorded. Among these cases, 19 involved general drug use, 12 specifically involved etomidate, and seven cases involved a combination of both drug and etomidate use. This data underscores the growing prevalence of k-pods and etomidate in illegal vaping culture.

Recent judicial decisions reflect the severity with which these offenses are now treated. On November 11, Lim Jinsheng, aged 30, was sentenced to six years, nine months, and 15 weeks in jail. His conviction included charges of reckless driving causing death, driving under the influence of drugs, and possession of etomidate. Another case involved Tung Jun Yu, who received five years and 18 months in prison plus 10 strokes of the cane.

Recidivism and Future Safety Measures

Tung Jun Yu, aged 27, was also disqualified from holding a license for five years after his release. His offense occurred while he was out on bail for drug offenses and under the influence of Kpods. He drove against traffic on Supreme Court Lane, proceeded through a traffic junction, and collided with another vehicle. These cases collectively demonstrate the courts' stance on zero tolerance for drug-impaired driving.

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Authorities continue to monitor the distribution and use of etomidate-laced vaping devices. The physical dangers associated with the drug, combined with the unpredictable behavior it induces behind the wheel, pose a significant risk to public safety. The convictions of Koh Chee Siong, Lim Jinsheng, and Tung Jun serve as stark warnings regarding the legal and physical consequences of such actions.