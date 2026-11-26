Koh Huat Koon received a six-month prison term for biting a police officer's thumb and kicking another. The incident occurred in Serangoon on May 2, 2025, resulting in significant injuries.

Koh Huat Koon, a 31-year-old Singaporean national, was sentenced to six months in prison on Thursday, November 26. The court imposed this penalty after he admitted to voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant while performing his duties. This legal resolution concludes a violent encounter that left a police officer with serious hand injuries.

Violent Struggle Leads to Thumb Bite

The incident took place in a Serangoon flat at approximately 3:30 am on May 2, 2025. Two police officers had arrived at the location to assist Koh Huat Koon after he reported an argument with his brother. Instead of cooperating, Koh became agitated by the police presence and slowly walked away from the scene. When both officers moved in to subdue and arrest him, he resisted arrest violently.

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During the physical struggle, Koh Huat Koon bit the left thumb of a 22-year-old full-time national service police officer. The bite caused a significant laceration and fingernail injury to the officer. The officer only realized the extent of the bleeding after the cuffs were secured on Koh Huat Koon. He was immediately transported to Sengkang General Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Medical Treatment and Legal Charges

At Sengkang General Hospital, the injured officer underwent surgery to clean the wound and repair the damaged nail bed. The medical intervention was extensive, requiring the officer to remain hospitalized for three days. He was subsequently granted 29 days of hospitalization leave to recover from the trauma and surgical procedures. The severity of the injury underscored the physical risks faced by law enforcement during routine calls.

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Prosecutors charged Koh Huat Koon with voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty. He pleaded guilty to this primary charge during the proceedings. The court also considered a second charge against him, which involved using criminal force on another police officer by kicking his leg. This aggressive kicking action was part of the same altercation that led to the thumb-biting incident.

Judicial Outcome and Sentencing Factors

On Thursday, November 26, the judge delivered the final verdict regarding Koh Huat Koon's criminal liability. The sentencing took into account both the admission of guilt and the aggravating factor of the second charge. The court determined that a six-month jail term was the appropriate penalty for the violence inflicted upon the officers.

This case highlights the legal consequences of resisting arrest and assaulting police personnel in Singapore. The combination of physical violence, including biting and kicking, resulted in immediate medical intervention for the victims. Koh Huat Koon must now serve his prison sentence as a result of the actions taken on May 2, 2025.