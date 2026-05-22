Koh Poh Koon Steps Down from Political Office to Focus on Family

Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health Koh Poh Koon has announced his resignation from political office due to his absence as a husband, father and son. He will continue to serve his constituents as Member of Parliament at Tampines GRC.

Koh Poh Koon shared that he's stepping down from political office due to his absence as a husband, father and son. Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health Koh Poh Koon said his decision to resign was made with a heavy heart after much deliberation and discussion with family.

He described serving as a political officer holder as one of the greatest honours of his life. However, this came at a price: he has been an absent husband, father, and son since he stepped into in 2015, placing the needs of Singapore and his constituents above his family. For too long, his wife has carried much of the burden at home, often having to look after their parents and their children on her own.

Right now, his family needs his attention in a way that is not compatible with the demands of political office. Even as he continues his work as Member of Parliament, he will need to step up and better support his wife and do what is right for their family. The Prime Minister's Office announced Koh's resignation, effective June 1.

A statement from the PMO paid tribute to Dr Koh's contributions across a wide range of portfolios, including trade and industry, manpower, health, sustainability and the environment, national development and the labour movement. Among other things, the PMO noted that Dr Koh worked to strengthen support for businesses, workers and lower-wage Singaporeans. He also helped expand the Progressive Wage Model to more sectors, advanced protection for platform workers and against workplace discrimination, and championed stronger support for seniors and caregivers.

Throughout his years in Government, Dr Koh served with dedication, thoughtfulness and a deep sense of duty. His contributions have made a difference to the lives of many Singaporeans. In his Facebook video, Dr Koh said he will spend time considering his next steps, but assured his constituents that he will continue to serve them. Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung both paid tribute to Dr Koh in Facebook posts.

Dr Tan pointed out the demands of public office: oftentimes, public service demands a strong resolve, commitment and empathy to deliver the best outcomes for Singaporeans amidst competing priorities and trade-offs. Poh Koon dedicated years of his life to exactly this mission. Whether engaging anxious workers, employers or stakeholders across different sectors, he approached the responsibility with steadiness, patience and a deep sense of duty.

Thank you Poh Koon for your years of service, care for workers and contributions to strengthening Singapore’s workforce and tripartite partnership. I wish you the best in your next chapter!

Meanwhile, Ong expressed sadness at Dr Koh's resignation from political office, adding that he knew the matter had been weighing on Dr Koh's mind. I am glad that he has come to a decision, and respect him for doing what he feels is best for his family





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