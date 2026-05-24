Koh Poh Koon to Step Down as Senior Minister of State for Health

Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Health, announced his resignation from office on June 1st due to family reasons. He addressed attendees at a TCM event, expressing gratitude for support and emphasizing his commitment to his constituents.

Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon announced his resignation from office on June 1st due to family reasons. At a traditional Chinese medicine ( TCM ) event on May 23rd, he addressed attendees, stating that he would not be running away despite stepping down from political office.

He expressed gratitude for the support and encouragement he received from friends, colleagues, and the public. Dr Koh emphasized that his constituents will always be a priority, and he will continue to work for them. He explained that family needs have increased recently, and he is the only one who can fulfill them. He acknowledged that he has been an absent husband, father, and son since entering politics in 2015, prioritizing Singapore and his constituents over his family.

Dr Koh concluded his speech by thanking everyone for their support and expressing his happiness that his final event for the Ministry of Health was a celebration of TCM, a practice he was passionate about during his first stint at the ministry. He recounted his efforts to raise the standards of TCM practice in Singapore.

Dr Koh also shared his personal reflections on his decade of service as a political office-holder, highlighting his contributions across various portfolios including trade and industry, manpower, health, sustainability and the environment, national development, and the labor movement. Other office-holders, including Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, also paid tribute to Dr Koh for his service





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Koh Poh Koon Resignation Family TCM Singapore Ministry Of Health Senior Minister Of State Health Minister Manpower Minister

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