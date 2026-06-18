Korean fans receive warm welcome from Mexicans ahead of crucial World Cup clash

South Korean supporters are being embraced by Mexican fans in Guadalajara, a friendship rooted in a 2018 upset that saw Korea beat Germany and help Mexico advance. The goodwill is evident in shared celebrations, cultural exchange and viral videos, though an isolated racist incident prompted criticism. Both teams have won their opening games and will meet Thursday with a place in the knockout round at stake.

South Korea supporters have been overwhelmed by the affection they are receiving from Mexican fans as the two nations prepare to meet in a decisive group match at the World Cup in Mexico City.

At a fan festival in Guadalajara on June 17 a Korean fan described the experience as something he had never imagined, noting that he has taken countless photographs with the friendly locals and that the warm reception has made him feel safe despite initial concerns about safety in the country. The Korean crowd has been invited to take part in local celebrations, offered food, souvenirs and even Mexican flags, and many have learned about Mexican popular culture such as football jerseys, traditional music and local cuisine.

This hospitality is reflected in a series of viral videos that show Korean supporters being embraced by their Mexican counterparts, dancing together and posing for pictures at the fan zone near Estadio Guadalajara. The mood is festive and inclusive, with Korean fans commenting that the people here are kind and lovely and that they feel a genuine sense of brotherhood despite language barriers. The growing camaraderie has historic roots.

In the 2018 World Cup Mexico needed South Korea to defeat Germany in a simultaneous match in order to advance from the group stage. South Korea produced a stunning 2-0 victory over the defending champion, eliminating Germany and allowing Mexico to progress.

That moment gave rise to a popular phrase among Mexican fans that translates to brother Korean you are already Mexican, a slogan that has resurfaced in the current tournament and underpins the friendly atmosphere surrounding the two fan bases. Mexican retailer Emilio Ortiz, who runs a football jersey shop in the city, recalled the 2018 incident and explained that the shared memory has turned into a cultural bridge.

He said that fans now exchange chants, share knowledge of K‑pop groups, Korean dramas and the achievements of Son Heung‑min, while also learning about Mexican traditions. The mutual support has not been without blemish; during South Korea's opening game against the Czech Republic a Mexican engineering association leader was captured making a racist slant‑eye gesture toward a Korean influencer.

The incident provoked an outcry on social networks and led the association to announce a review and removal of the individual from his post. Nevertheless, the overall spirit remains positive. Both sides have won their opening group matches and a victory in the upcoming clash on Thursday will secure a place in the knockout stage for the winner.

The encounter is billed as a test of the newly forged football brotherhood, with Korean supporters hoping that the goodwill they have received will translate into on‑field success against the host nation. As the tournament progresses the relationship between the two fan communities illustrates how sport can bridge cultural gaps and create lasting bonds that extend beyond the ninety minutes of play





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