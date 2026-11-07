Korean Retailers Expand Beyond Seoul to Capture Regional Tourism Boom

Major Korean retailers including Shinsegae, Lotte, and Olive Young are aggressively expanding into regional hubs like Busan to capture surging foreign tourist spending.

Korean retailers are fundamentally shifting their strategic focus away from Seoul, aggressively expanding into regional cities to capitalize on a booming influx of international visitors. By late October, South Korea had already surpassed its 2025 record for foreign visitor numbers, with many travelers arriving directly in areas outside the capital. Data from Korea Airports reveals that passenger arrivals at regional airports climbed approximately 37 percent to roughly 3.24 million in the first nine months, significantly outpacing the 17.3 percent rise observed at capital-area airports.

Shinsegae Acquires Lotte Branch for Busan Expansion

Shinsegae Department Store aims to transform Centum City, a commercial hub in the coastal Haeundae district of Busan, into a retail complex comparable to its successful Myeong-dong project in Seoul. This strategic vision advanced in late October when the company announced the acquisition of Lotte Department Store's Centum City branch. The target store sits immediately adjacent to Shinsegae Centum City, which stands as the top-selling department store outside the capital region with more than 2 trillion won in annual sales.

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The acquisition addresses a stark contrast in performance, as Lotte's branch saw annual sales slide from a peak exceeding 300 billion won to approximately 130 billion won by 2023. Shinsegae plans to connect the two buildings with its adjacent mall and an undeveloped plot slated for a luxury hotel, offices, and residences. This development will create a sprawling complex the company refers to as Shinsegae Town. Shinsegae Chief Executive Park Joo-hyung stated that the deal creates an environment for mutual growth and aims to develop the site into a global landmark representing Korea.

Lotte Redeploys Capital to Renovate Flagship Stores

While Shinsegae consolidates its position in one major location, Lotte Department Store is pursuing a wide expansion strategy by assigning distinct roles to each of its four remaining stores in the region. The company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of its Centum City branch to renovate its Busan flagship in Seomyeon and invest in Lotte Mall Dongbusan, both locations which have experienced recent sales climbs. This move reflects a strategy of focusing resources where they count most in a fast-changing retail landscape, according to a Lotte official.

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The Busan flagship has already demonstrated strong appeal to international visitors, posting 1.2 trillion won in sales in 2025. Food and beverage spending by foreign diners at this location soared 120 percent year-on-year from January through October. Meanwhile, the company is adapting its other locations to specific customer bases, with the Gwangbok branch in the old downtown targeting the surge of foreign tourists and the Dongnae store serving local shoppers.

Beauty and Fashion Brands Invest Heavily in Regional Markets

CJ Olive Young is also heavily investing outside the capital region, with plans to spend 123.8 billion won in 2026 to open or renovate 43 large stores. The beauty retailer recently unveiled a fish market-themed shop in Millac-dong, stacking cosmetics and snacks in crates to mimic a traditional market display. In Nampo-dong, the company enlarged an existing location to become its biggest outlet outside the capital region, while its Gyeongju store in North Gyeongsang Province features a hanok-style facade and sells keychains of local heritage sites.

Eyewear brand Blue Elephant is opening stores in areas with surging tourist spending, including Busan, Jeju Island, and Gyeongju. Fast-fashion retailer Musinsa is seeing significant returns from its regional investments, with combined sales at its eight non-capital stores rising approximately 44 percent over the same period. Musinsa opened its first regional Standard store in Daegu in 2023, and with its recent opening in Changwon, 10 of its 44 Standard stores are now located outside the capital region, reviving struggling fashion streets by drawing in online fans.