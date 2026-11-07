K-drama and K-pop popularity attracts record international visitors to South Korea, boosting local economies in Seoul and Busan while supporting communities facing population decline.

International fans are flocking to South Korea to immerse themselves in the cultural worlds depicted in their favorite K-dramas and K-pop concerts, creating a significant new tourism sector that offers economic hope to regions struggling with population decline.

Korean Wave Tourism Drives Economic Growth in Seoul and Busan

For many visitors, the experience goes beyond simple sightseeing; it involves recreating specific scenes from popular television shows. Norwegian tourist Annette Giwlebo described walking through Seoul's historical landmarks as feeling like stepping into a familiar world she recognizes from screens, noting the surreal connection between her entertainment habits and physical reality.

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At Seoul's Gyeongbokgung Palace, this trend is visibly transforming the visitor experience. International guests dressed in traditional hanbok wander through the historic grounds, immersing themselves in settings reminiscent of Korean period dramas. This visual overlap between fantasy and reality has created a vibrant demand for cultural authenticity among travelers.

Hanbok rental shops across the city have capitalized on this interest by catering to tourists who arrive with specific screenshots from shows like Love in the Moonlight or Perfect Crown. These visitors aim to recreate the exact looks of their favorite actors, turning personal fandom into a tangible economic transaction for local businesses.

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For some, the costume change represents a deeper emotional connection. A Mexican couple expressed that wearing traditional attire was a way to feel like a part of Korea, describing the experience as touching a dream. Their sentiment highlights how entertainment media can foster a profound sense of belonging and cultural appreciation among international guests.

Buddhist Temple Stays Attract Global Seekers of Peace

Beyond visual immersion, the Korean wave is also driving interest in spiritual tourism through Buddhist temple stays. Singaporean tourist Ellie Yeo was inspired to try this experience after watching the variety show I Live Alone, demonstrating how diverse media formats can influence travel decisions.

The Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism reported a record 55,515 foreign participants in temple stays last year. A survey by the organization revealed that only about one in ten foreign participants identified as Buddhists, indicating that the primary motivation for these travelers is cultural curiosity rather than religious practice.

Organizers note that while entertainment sparks initial interest, visitors often seek personal growth and tranquility. Jo Jin-hwa, a temple-stay volunteer, stated that more people come seeking mental peace and comfort rather than just following trends, suggesting a shift from superficial fandom to deeper personal engagement.

BTS Concerts Boost Busan Tourism and Local Spending

The global popularity of K-pop group BTS has had a measurable impact on Busan, South Korea's second-largest city. During the group's concert in June, the city rolled out themed attractions, menus, and fan events to capitalize on the excitement, drawing fans from around the world to the southeastern port city.

One Singaporean fan noted that her favorite member, Jungkook, is from Busan, which deepened her connection to the city. The city government reported that Busan welcomed more than 3.4 million foreign visitors between January and August of this year, representing a 46 per cent increase from the same period a year earlier.

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The economic ripple effects were evident in the hospitality sector. Paradise Hotel Busan reported that the share of foreign guests rose from around 30 per cent to roughly 70 per cent during the BTS concert dates in June. The hotel also recorded an occupancy rate of approximately 95 per cent during this period, which was up 20 per cent from the previous year.

Community Revitalization Through Cultural Heritage and Fandom

Despite the surge in visitors, local stakeholders are cautious about the long-term sustainability of this tourism boom. A market vendor in Busan's Haeundae district, who has worked there for over 20 years, observed that fewer fans attended compared to BTS' 2022 concerts. She questioned whether visitors were staying long enough or spending enough to meaningfully boost local businesses.

Kim Dong-hoon, director of Busan's Tourism Policy Division, acknowledged these concerns, emphasizing the hope that visitors will return rather than treating the city as a one-time destination. The city government aims to convert short-term fandom enthusiasm into lasting economic benefits for residents.

In an aging neighborhood known as the gravestone village, Ami-dong, local officials hope the pull of the Korean wave can help reverse demographic decline. This hillside neighborhood is home to Busan's first registered cultural heritage site and has a unique history rooted in post-Korean War refugee settlements.

During the Korean War, refugees who fled south to Busan built homes on the site of a former Japanese cemetery, some directly over existing graves. By integrating this historical narrative with the influx of K-culture tourists, the community seeks to preserve its heritage while revitalizing its economic future through targeted cultural tourism strategies.