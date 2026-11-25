Koufu Group founder Pang Lim presents a $50,000 cheque to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. The donation supports low-income students through proceeds from his charity book sales and personal contribution.

Koufu Group founder and chairman Pang Lim has donated $50,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF). The substantial contribution was made on November 19 at Koufu headquarters in Woodlands. This donation provides critical financial support to students from low-income families across Singapore.

Donation Mechanics and Book Sales

Pang Lim structured this charitable gift using a combination of revenue from his published works and personal funds. He released a limited-edition biography titled Yan Huo Sui Yue Zi Zai Xing. The title loosely translates to living at ease through everyday years and serves as a commemorative SG60 title celebrating Singapore's spirit of perseverance. The book offers detailed insights into his life experiences and business journey since its publication on November 28, 2025.

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The financial foundation of the donation came directly from the sales of this biography. Pang Lim allocated a specific number of copies for charity sales. So far, 1,371 copies have been sold. These sales generated gross proceeds of $36,552.11. Pang Lim then added a personal top-up to bring the total donation sum to exactly $50,000.

Ceremony Attendees and Official Statements

The cheque presentation ceremony took place at Koufu's headquarters in Woodlands. Tay Hwee Leng, the general manager of the ST School Pocket Money Fund, received the cheque on behalf of the organization. Chua Sher Lin, the chief executive officer of Koufu Group, also attended the event. Pang Lim stood beside Tay Hwee Leng during the formal presentation.

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After the ceremony, Pang Lim expressed his gratitude for the public's support. He stated that he is deeply grateful to everyone who supported the book and contributed to this meaningful cause. He explained that a donation of $50,000 is his way of giving back to the community that has supported him throughout his journey. He hopes this contribution brings encouragement and practical relief to the students supported by the fund.

Fund Impact and Monthly Assistance Structure

The ST School Pocket Money Fund has been operating since the year 2000. Its primary mission is to provide pocket money to children from low-income families to help them through their schooling years. Since its inception, the fund has helped more than 230,000 children and youth. It has disbursed more than $110 million to support these beneficiaries over the years.

Eligibility for the fund requires that the young beneficiaries come from families whose per capita gross monthly household income is not more than $1,000. The monthly assistance amounts are tiered based on the educational level of the student. Primary school pupils receive $65 a month. Secondary school pupils receive $100 a month. Students from the Institute of Technical Education, junior colleges, and polytechnics receive $125 a month.

Long-Term Community Support and Future Outlook

This latest donation adds to the ongoing legacy of financial assistance provided by the STSPMF. The fund continues to target specific educational stages to ensure consistent support. The monthly disbursements range from $65 to $125 depending on the student's age and school level. This structured approach ensures that low-income students receive reliable resources throughout their education.

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The involvement of prominent business leaders like Pang Lim highlights the role of corporate philanthropy in social welfare. By linking book sales to charity, Pang Lim created a sustainable model for fundraising. The success of his book sales demonstrates strong community engagement with his personal story. The remaining funds from the donation will be integrated into the existing pool of over $110 million. This ensures maximum impact for the beneficiaries receiving up to $125 monthly.