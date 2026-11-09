Krakow Gunman Showed Military-Style Marksmanship, Shooting Club Spokesperson Says

The 24-year-old gunman who killed six people in Krakow displayed military-style marksmanship far beyond sports shooting, according to his gun club. His father, mother and sister were found dead at the family home and are believed to have been killed by the same assailant.

The young gunman who killed six people in central Krakow on Saturday in Poland's unprecedented mass shooting appeared to be highly skilled in military-style marksmanship, the spokesperson for his sports shooting club said on Sunday.

I wouldn't know how to shoot like that, Adam Chyb, 55, told Reuters. He is a long-time gun shooter and member of the Swit Starachowice club located some 175 km (109 miles) northeast of Krakow. I'm a sports shooter, Chyb said. Shooting in motion, while running, not to mention while driving a car ... with one hand steering and firing with another from an AR-style gun ... is an entirely different category.

Also read Deadliest Shooting in Decades Strikes Krakow, Poland, Killing Six

Club Member Describes Marksmanship

There is recoil, blast, in a small metal can such as a car ... What can I say ... I'm not an expert in military marksmanship, I couldn't do it ... This is what the military and the police teach.

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We have absolutely nothing to do with this field. The killing has shocked Poland, where many people have long felt safer than in the country's western European neighbours that have witnessed similar attacks in recent years. The government said the assailant may have been inspired by far-right ideology, without providing further details, and nationalist opposition politicians disputed such claims.

Very little has come out about the shooter, a 24-year-old from Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, a town of just under 60,000 in southeastern Poland. Authorities have said his family, including the assailant, had licences for a total of 11 firearms. Gun ownership is relatively low in Poland compared with its European allies, but has been rising since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022.

Shooter Family And Club History

Chyb said the assailant, who has not been officially named, had joined the Swit Starachowice club in 2022 and attended it a handful of times, including twice this year and always in the company of his father. His father was a long-time member. The bodies of his father, mother and sister were found in their family home on Saturday, and officials say they were also likely killed by the same assailant as was involved in the shooting in Krakow.

He never came to the club in any kind of military uniform, did not exhibit any negative behaviour, which would have been noticed, Chyb said. A view inside the shooting range of the Swit Starachowice sports club, where the shooter who killed several people in Krakow was a member, was seen in Starachowice, Poland, on Nov 8.