Founder Yevgeny Savin moves Krasava FC from Russia to Cyprus, securing promotion to the top division and building a diverse international squad and fanbase.

Four years after being stripped of its license in Russia due to owner Yevgeny Savin's public opposition to the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Krasava FC has successfully reestablished itself in Cyprus. The club, which began as a brand without a city, players, or competitive future, has now secured a spot in the Cypriot First Division, marking a dramatic turnaround for the entity founded by the former Russian footballer and entrepreneur.

Savin Relocates Club Model to Limassol Region

Yevgeny Savin, a prominent content creator and former professional athlete who left Russia following his criticism of the war, purchased the second-division club Ypsonas near Limassol to serve as the new home for Krasava. He applied the same startup-style operational model used in Russia to this new Cypriot entity, investing directly in the infrastructure and branding. Savin noted that despite warnings that the club would fail without its Russian base, the relocation has allowed them to retain the original name, colors, and logo while expanding their reach. The team earned promotion to the first division last year, demonstrating rapid growth just three years after starting from scratch in a new country.

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Diverse Roster and Financially Prudent Strategy

The club has maintained strict financial discipline by exclusively signing players on free transfers for the 2026-27 season, resulting in a net transfer profit of 260,000 euros, which equals approximately 286,286 dollars. The current squad features athletes from multiple nationalities, including Ukrainians, but notably excludes Russian players. This diversity extends to the fan base at the 5,500-seat Ammochostos stadium, where supporters hail from Russia, Ukraine, Central Asia, and the Baltic states. Savin highlighted that this inclusive approach mirrors the diverse crowds they attracted in Russia, creating a unique community environment that transcends traditional national rivalries.

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Leveraging Russian-Speaking Diaspora for Growth

Savin identified the large Russian-speaking diaspora in Cyprus as a key asset, including thousands of Russian and Ukrainian businesses, IT workers, and tech professionals who relocated after the invasion of Ukraine. The club aims to tap into this network of entrepreneurs and businessmen who share Russian or Russian-speaking roots in the region. By avoiding historical rivalries that plague traditional Cypriot football clubs, Krasava occupies a neutral space where they are not hated by the fan bases of established teams. Savin described the club as being like a five-year-old child, free from the baggage of tradition and positioned to unite a broad community of expatriates who might otherwise be divided by local club loyalties.

European Ambitions and Future Geopolitical Challenges

With the club now established in the top flight, Savin envisions Krasava competing in European competitions within a few years. This ambition coincides with the gradual return of Russian athletes to international sport following the International Olympic Committee lifting a suspension earlier this year. Savin acknowledged that this could lead to matches against Russian teams, a scenario that presents a personal conflict due to his public stance against the war. He stated that he cannot travel to Russia and would be unable to attend such games personally, despite his strong desire to return home to see his parents and revisit his childhood places. The future of the club remains tied to both its sporting performance and the evolving political landscape, as it seeks to build a sustainable brand in a new geographic and cultural context.