Dmitry Peskov declines to address hacked Rosstat data estimating 470,000 to 700,000 Russian military deaths since the Ukraine war began, citing exclusive defense ministry authority.

The Kremlin explicitly declined to comment on November 25 regarding reports suggesting that up to 700,000 Russian soldiers have died in the ongoing war in Ukraine. This refusal comes after media outlets analyzed a significant trove of hacked data from Russia's official statistics agency, Rosstat, which indicated massive casualty figures among Moscow's military forces.

Hacked Data Reveals Massive Casualty Estimates

Several international and Russian media organizations examined unpublished data from Rosstat obtained by anti-Kremlin hackers. The analysis of causes of death among Russian citizens over the last five years suggests that the number of soldiers confirmed killed is close to 500,000. Independent analysts have expanded this estimate significantly.

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Banned independent Russian outlets Meduza and Mediazona conducted a separate analysis that included soldiers classified as missing. Because missing personnel are widely understood to have been killed but not yet officially registered, their inclusion raises the potential toll to as high as 700,000. These figures represent the most detailed assessment of Russian military losses to date.

Kremlin Spokesman Asserts Exclusive Ministry Authority

When asked about the new reports on November 25, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the only entity capable of officially disclosing casualty figures is the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation. The Kremlin has not provided an official death toll for its army since September 2022. In that month, the government claimed almost 6,000 soldiers had been killed in the first six months of fighting. Historians and analysts widely viewed that earlier figure as a substantial undercount even at the time.

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Peskov's insistence on the Defense Ministry's exclusive role highlights the Russian government's continued policy of opacity regarding military losses. By refusing to engage with the hacked data, the Kremlin maintains its narrative control, despite the growing body of external evidence suggesting far higher mortality rates than officially admitted.

desperate Measures to Recruit and Replace Troops

As the war continues, Russia has employed various methods to fill its ranks due to significant attrition. The government has offered huge financial incentives to lure low-paid workers from poor regions to join the army. This strategy aims to capitalize on economic desperation in less prosperous parts of the country.

Additionally, the Kremlin has recruited men from prison by offering pardons in exchange for military service. This practice of using incarcerated citizens to bolster frontline numbers has drawn international criticism and raises questions about the training and morale of these units.

Russia has also forcibly drafted more than 300,000 individuals to support its military operations. Furthermore, the country has recruited thousands of fighters from abroad. These foreign recruits have drawn accusations of being coerced into fighting, highlighting the breadth of Moscow's recruitment efforts beyond its own borders.

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Broader Context of European Conflict Mortality

The conflict has resulted in devastating losses for both sides, becoming Europe's deadliest war since World War II. Significant numbers of Ukrainian soldiers have also been killed in the intense fighting. President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in July that around 50,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed. However, this official figure is widely thought to be an underestimate of the true toll.

Independent analysis supports higher estimates for Ukrainian losses as well. In July, the US-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies reported that around 125,000 to 150,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed. Simultaneously, the same center estimated that 450,000 Russians had been killed. This Russian estimate is close to the number assessed in the latest Rosstat leak, lending credibility to the higher figures derived from the hacked data.